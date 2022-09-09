Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jason Willick’s Sept. 6 op-ed, “A 1950s new left manifesto explains the 2020s new right,” was revisionism about the alleged common roots of the far right and far left. That these not-histories virtually always come from the right shows how conservative intellectuals, seeing what their progeny have done with their work, are anxious to disown them. All the better if one can cherry-pick historical references and drag the left — past and present — into the mire.

The supposed common roots of left and right are a trope that should be put to rest. Censorship — a right-wing instinct — is not the same as criticism. Shouting someone down on campus might be rude, but it is not about preventing access to ideas, banning books or imprisoning those who disagree.

The “establishment” the new left critiqued in the 1950s was exactly the military-industrial complex that none other than Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us against, not a paranoid fantasy about a “deep state.”

Leftist ideology values personal freedom alongside the value of the commons; in this view, law, authority and regulation are respected as mechanisms necessary for protecting freedom and care for the commons.

Libertarianism has attracted individuals from the left and the right. Those to whom individual freedom is a pure goal removed from care for the commons and the democratic guardrails that preserve freedom and the commons are not arguing for a fair world but for the law of the jungle. That was never the project of the new left, in this country or elsewhere, but was embraced often by the right through time.

Jill Raymond, Silver Spring

Jason Willick invoked C. Wright Mills’s “The Power Elite” to explain today’s right and the partisan dynamics of elite political power today. Though correct in its bottom line, his analysis was flawed in important ways.

To compare the precepts of “The Power Elite” to those informing today’s right is to ignore Mills’s fundamental project, which was to oppose capitalist exploitation and critique U.S. elites’ subversion of democratic discourse by way of anti-intellectualism and media manipulation. By contrast, today’s right is stalwartly pro-free-market and marred by anti-intellectualism, and its media is prone to disinformation.

Mr. Willick rightly pointed to how the right’s grievances are rooted in political exclusion and social isolation brought by “free trade” agreements and the corporate-led global economy. What’s missing from his picture are the scores of leftists and progressives, also operating from a sense of political and economic alienation, that the Democratic Party establishment has suppressed. These political forces, manifest in the Bernie Sanders campaigns, have been articulating a politics of inclusion and equality and a critique of power elites far more in line with that of Mills.

Though Mr. Willick is wrong to apply Mills’s work to the right, he is correct in pointing to the bipartisan nature of political elitism today. Whether through Democrats’ brand of technocratic governance and foreclosure of progressive alternatives or the more ideologically charged autocratic style of the GOP, political elites’ achievement of a hegemonic free market and handmaiden state has precipitated an alarming authoritarian drift, as Mills forewarned more than six decades ago.

Heather Gautney, Ferrisburgh, Vt.

