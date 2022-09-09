After reading the Sept. 7 Retropolis article “Meet the centenarian who’s worked at the same company for 84 years,” I have one sincerely heartfelt comment: Bravo!
As Mr. Orthmann said, “Working makes you happy and healthy. Be honest and humble. Accept the teaching of your boss and fellow workers. Try to do your best at every opportunity; it will be noticed.” Roger that. I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to the workforce, and to work with creative young people the age of (or younger than!) my own children.
Lois A. Engel, Washington