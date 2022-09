Dulles Airport director Richard Golinowski said “People don’t want to carry luggage on the Metro,” a sentiment subsequently invoked in the Sept. 4 letter “ Another update for Dulles .” I disagree.

I carry luggage on Metro to Reagan National Airport, as do many others. When I travel to San Francisco, I see people with luggage on BART. At Newark, I see people with luggage on New Jersey Transit. Either Mr. Golinowski doesn’t know his constituency, or this is a very sad commentary on our community.