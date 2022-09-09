Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bill purporting to codify same-sex and interracial marriage law is coming to the Senate floor. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised a vote on it. Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) have argued in The Post for the bill. Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), appearing on Fox News’s “Special Report with Bret Baier” this week, also pledged their bipartisan efforts to get the bill passed.

I would probably vote for this bill were I a member of the U.S. Senate — the exact language on religious liberty will be crucial — even though I argued long and hard that the law of marriage belonged to state legislatures. Since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, tens of thousands of Americans entered into same-sex marriages, just as huge numbers of Americans have entered into multiracial marriages. Stare decisis operates with particular weight on cases the decisions of which led people to rely on the court’s holdings in significant ways. Stare decisis also looks to whether the court’s opinion has “settled the issue” in the country abroad.

The issue of limits on abortion was never “settled” in any way that the ordinary use of the term means. The cases kept coming, year after year. State legislatures kept passing new laws attempting to regulate the procedure, sometimes successfully in front of the Supreme Court, sometimes not. Roe and Casey weren’t even remotely settled or persuasive precedents because the active legal and legislative debate over abortion never ended.

By contrast, Obergefell and 1967′s Loving v. Virginia, which found constitutional grounds for interracial marriage, decisively and conclusively ended the debates on same-sex marriage and interracial marriages. Some people still object, of course. Some state legislators may yet introduce attempts to reverse those precedents. But it isn’t going to work because, unlike Roe and Casey, the questions are settled, in the courts and around the country.

Why then is Schumer bringing the issue to the Senate floor in a rush? Obviously, as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told me Thursday, to distract from the issues dominating the midterm elections in 2022.

Democrats are in danger of losing control of Congress. They are very likely to lose the House to the GOP. There’s a good chance the Senate will revert to the Republican control if the past is any guide. The GOP, as the real campaign season began, is pleased with the issue set dominating voters’ minds: affordability of everything from groceries to gas, soaring crime and an “open border.” Democrats have set their hopes on Dobbs energizing their base, and perhaps it has.

But President Biden’s ham handed attacks on millions of Donald Trump voters as “semi-fascists” are already being seen as an unforced error if not political malpractice. Biden’s speech last week in Philadelphia, with the harsh red lighting and the ill-used Marines in the shadows, has become the occasion for second-guessing from both right and left about the wisdom of attacking Republican voters two months before the election. The student loan bailout backfired. Interest rates, meanwhile, and the cost of nearly everything just keep rising.

So, Schumer has launched another attempt at a political rescue of Democrats from the Senate, this time with consideration of the same-sex marriage bill. If he holds his 50-vote caucus and the four Republican senators who support it, he still needs six more. His calculation is that even if he cannot find the 60 votes he needs, it is always better for his party’s chances in November if it is caught trying to pass the measure.

Johnson had a different perspective. He calls consideration of the bill the politics of purposeful division. The left, he said, “simply, they cannot let any wound remain healed. ”

“They’ve got to pick the scab,” he told me, “and they’ve got to continue to push these wedge issues.”

Johnson, who is in a close Senate race this year, appeared not to oppose the measure earlier this summer. He is now under attack for waiting until he can see the final language of the proposed law. It is a prudent reservation given the high stakes not just for marriage but for the future of religious liberty.

Having to explain such nuanced positions on the campaign trail takes up time, and diverts attention from the issues Johnson would prefer to be discussing. A distraction, yes, but one that must be dealt with. Which is why Schumer has said there will likely be a vote in the coming weeks.

In doing so, Schumer alarms some people needlessly. He confuses others. It’s great politics. It’s terrible lawmaking.

