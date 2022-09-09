I read with much interest the Aug. 26 Metro article “It’s a question of access” and the Sept. 5 letter “Keep Maryland wild.” Unfortunately, much of Maryland from Baltimore to D.C. is a garbage and trash dump. Howard County, where I live, is one example. Routes 95, 29, 32 and 1 and local roads and cloverleafs are filled with trash, including rubber from tires, mattresses, car parts, bags of trash and debris. After several attempts to organize cleanups with county government, the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Howard County and the state highway department, Columbia Association and regional politicians, no actions have been taken. Each entity says “it’s not my job.” The result is an environmental disaster.
These polluting piles enter our waterways and eventually the bay. My part of the state is disgusting, yet little or nothing is done to stop these polluting and unsafe conditions. Keeping Maryland beautiful does not seem to be a priority.
John Mayotte, Clarksville