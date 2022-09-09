I read with much interest the Aug. 26 Metro article “It’s a question of access” and the Sept. 5 letter “Keep Maryland wild.” Unfortunately, much of Maryland from Baltimore to D.C. is a garbage and trash dump. Howard County, where I live, is one example. Routes 95, 29, 32 and 1 and local roads and cloverleafs are filled with trash, including rubber from tires, mattresses, car parts, bags of trash and debris. After several attempts to organize cleanups with county government, the Chamber of Commerce, Visit Howard County and the state highway department, Columbia Association and regional politicians, no actions have been taken. Each entity says “it’s not my job.” The result is an environmental disaster.