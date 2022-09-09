Reading the Sept. 8 front-page article “Awash in scrutiny, teachers losing public’s trust” was disheartening. Though I taught at the college level, I know how much work is involved in teaching, how stressful it can be and how important the job is. Teachers have put up with unsatisfying salaries and a constant, heavy workload, but the final straw was the general lack of respect — from students, parents, politicians and commentators. They don’t make enough to justify putting up with that. This is especially so in Virginia, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) Stasi-inspired tip line.
Teachers are leaving the profession in droves. If enough of them quit, schools will close. Parents will then have to quit their jobs and home-school their children. If that happened, I would bet that the complaints from the public would diminish significantly.
I remember Ms. Seitz, my third-grade teacher. She pulled me out of my shell and gave me the confidence to do well in school and in life. I have never forgotten the debt of gratitude I owe her. She represents what is best in teaching, and she is not by any means the only one who does.
We have crossed a line. If I were not retired, I would urge my students to think twice about considering a career in teaching.
Alan Rosenthal, Columbia