Reading the Sept. 8 front-page article “Awash in scrutiny, teachers losing public’s trust” was disheartening. Though I taught at the college level, I know how much work is involved in teaching, how stressful it can be and how important the job is. Teachers have put up with unsatisfying salaries and a constant, heavy workload, but the final straw was the general lack of respect — from students, parents, politicians and commentators. They don’t make enough to justify putting up with that. This is especially so in Virginia, with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) Stasi-inspired tip line.