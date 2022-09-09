Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The British monarchy should have ceased to exist long ago. In an age when institutions the world over are questioned if not crumbling, a hereditary monarchy and the classism it protects is ripe for elimination. That it has survived this long speaks to the steady leadership of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at age 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. It falls now to Charles III, Britain’s longest-serving king-in-waiting, and oldest monarch to take the throne, to keep the palace show going. Since his birth in 1948, Charles has been the future sovereign. That fact ruled his childhood and school days, defined his career and dictated his romantic life (with disastrous early results).

Welcome to Post Elizabeth, a new Post Opinions newsletter about the royal family. I’m Autumn Brewington, associate Opinions editor and a former royal blogger for The Post.

For 73 years, Charles has been a prince on the verge. On his first full day as king, he made a quick start — greeting well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace (one woman even kissed him) and was greeted warmly. People gathered outside the palace are likely to be fans, of course, but Charles is not as popular as his mother was, and there have long been doubts about how he would be accepted as king.

Advertisement

His address to the nation included praise for his wife, Camilla, the new queen consort (a title that for years was in doubt) and a promotion for Prince William to Prince of Wales. His younger son, Prince Harry, will continue living overseas with his wife, Meghan Markle. In a signal meant to calm those who worry the new king will engage in politics, Charles said: "My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.”

Over the coming days, as Britons mourn the end of the Elizabethan era, we’ll watch the start of a new reign, and a new era — one certain to be among the most challenging ever faced by anyone who has worn the crown. Follow along with Post reporters, editors and commentators as Charles seeks to lead the British monarchy and steer the storied — and complicated — House of Windsor into the future. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Advertisement

Just how much is changing? Lots. It’s not just the national anthem that’s different; expect to see Charles’s profile on stamps, currency and more.

“Elizabeth cast herself as the happy steward of the Commonwealth,” The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor notes. “But one narrative is inescapable: Elizabeth ascended the throne 70 years ago as the head of a globe-spanning empire. But she died at a moment of contraction and uncertainty, with most of Britain’s colonies gone, its place in Europe a source of tension, and its global status diminished.”

Don’t miss

What made Queen Elizabeth II extraordinary, Post columnist Monica Hesse observes, was far less about the person than what she gave to her country and role: “What you loved or hated wasn’t the woman herself but the institution she embodied, a sprawling $28 billion firm of inherited titles and property. The woman herself? She was a cipher by design.”

Advertisement

Our London colleagues William Booth and Karla Adam note that the 96-year-old queen’s death was long expected but still shocked Britons. “As the only monarch the vast majority of Britons have ever known, she has been a constant in people’s lives — her profile on the currency, on the stamps. She was there in times of celebration and sorrow and fear. As she aged, she became more and more a grandmotherly figure of warm and fuzzy affection, even for those who don’t especially like the institution.”

It was often said of Elizabeth that she never put a foot wrong, but Post columnist (and former London correspondent) Eugene Robinson disagrees: “She made her share of mistakes, including major ones, but managed to recover from them — and learn their lessons.” While Elizabeth was born into a world where royalty still mattered, he writes, during her lifetime other European royals have “been cast out of their palaces or reduced to what British courtiers deride as ‘bicycle monarchs,’ pedaling around Scandinavian capitals like ordinary citizens and trying not to be too much of a bother.” Robinson’s prediction? “I see bicycles in the British royals’ future.”

Distilling the queen’s reign to statistics, The Post’s Editorial Board writes, “misses her larger contribution to British society and our cultural consciousness. … The queen embodied the British stiff upper lip. Even when a teenager fired six blanks at her during the sovereign’s annual birthday parade in 1981, Elizabeth II was unflappable: She calmed her horse and continued riding.”

GiftOutline Gift Article