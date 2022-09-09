Hardly a “novel” system, RCV is used in numerous primary and local elections across the country and statewide in Alaska and Maine. RCV guards against the “spoiler effect” in the traditional first-past-the-post election (FPTP). How? Suppose a judgeship is on the ballot in Nemo County. Three candidates throw their hats into the ring. Candidates A and B subscribe to a restorative justice philosophy, as do the majority of citizens in the county. But Candidate C leans toward punitive justice. In fact, citizens prefer the candidates as follow: A 35 percent, B 25 percent and C 40 percent. In the FPTP system, C wins the judgeship with their 40 percent, less than a majority, even though a restorative justice philosophy is preferred by 60 percent of citizens. In an RCV election, B is eliminated on the first tally of ballots and those votes are given to A, giving A the judgeship with 60 percent of the vote, more accurately reflecting the will of the voters.