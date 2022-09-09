Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The headline on the Aug. 21 Metro article “VMI’s male cadets were berating her. The 1997 Hell Week photo went viral.” and the photograph that accompanied the article telegraphed the image of a young, innocent woman being viciously harassed by a band of hateful misogynists bent on ruining the careers of the entering freshman female class. That’s not what was happening.

As Megan Portavoce, the woman in the photograph, said, “Hell Week” at Virginia Military Institute is part of a long regime intended to cull only really tough and dynamic individuals, including George C. Marshall, George S. Patton and Lewis “Chesty” Puller. She said, “I think the photo is often taken out of context. It’s used as proof of harassment towards women. But it was equal-opportunity harassment that day.”

Advertisement

I firmly hail the women who have entered VMI and know they will achieve the success of past graduates.

Edward R. Russell, Ijamsville

The missing distinction

The Sept. 2 Metro article “Fired nurse in N.Va. files suit” referred to a “fired nurse” and “former nurse practitioner.” Nurses and nurse practitioners are related but distinctly different professions; the titles are not interchangeable. The fact that CVS fired Paige Casey makes her a former employee, not a former nurse practitioner.

Nick Reynolds, Arlington

A respectful descriptor

The Aug. 27 Free for All letter “A dreadful error” expressed indignation at use of the term “in grave condition” (referring to Anne Heche’s medical status at the time), citing Mercutio’s dark joke in “Romeo and Juliet”: “Ask for me tomorrow, and you shall find me a grave man.” The objection is based on an assumption that the term “grave condition” is therefore “thoughtless” and a “dreadful, unconscious gag.”

Advertisement

However, the word “grave” is a variation of the word “gravity.” “Gravity” refers not only to the physical law that forces us to the lowest level of the ground, but is also defined as “of extreme or alarming seriousness.” “Grave,” as an adjective, means “life-threatening” and of “extremely serious consequence.” Thus the term “in grave condition” is a poignant and respectful descriptor of one who is mortally ill or wounded.

Dalal Musa, Falls Church

A mistaken promotion

The caption on the photograph that accompanied the Aug. 27 Federal Insider column, “Vitriol from GOP leaders puts democracy in peril,” included an improper description. The caption stated, “Demonstrators protest outside FBI headquarters in Boston after agents searched former president Donald Trump’s estate.” In fact, the FBI headquarters is at 935 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in D.C., according to the official FBI website.

Advertisement

According to the site, there is a Massachusetts field office at 201 Maple St., Chelsea, Mass., which is a far cry from a “headquarters.”

Each federal government agency, department, commission, etc., has only one headquarters, and most are in or near D.C. Field offices, regional offices, etc., are elsewhere across the country. Labeling Boston as the FBI “headquarters” is both incorrect and confusing.

William B. Menczer, Washington

Wait, when did the 21st century begin?

I’m deeply dismayed that the perennial paragon of pedantry, George F. Will, failed at either simple arithmetic or calendar history. In his Aug. 28 op-ed, “In Colorado, an appealing Republican steps forward,” he wrote, “Colorado has voted Republican in presidential politics only twice in this century’s six elections.” As the 21st century began on Jan. 1, 2001, even I need only one hand to count all the elections so far.

Advertisement

Kevin Dopart, Washington

Getting under the skin

I read with interest the Aug. 28 news article “How the U.S. is stretching supply of monkeypox vaccine.” However, as a dermatologist, I did notice several errors in the article. First, the diagram intended to show intradermal injection actually (incorrectly) showed intraepidermal injection. The needle should have been shown to extend down to the thicker underlying layer labeled dermis. Second, the intradermal injection technique is quite simple to learn. And third, the “bleb” formed by the intradermal injection is not, in fact, a blister (pocket of fluid), but local swelling from fluid spread around the skin’s collagen fibers. Anyone who has had an intradermal tuberculosis test on the forearm is familiar with the “bleb.”

Jeffrey Schuldenfrei, Gaithersburg

A failed balancing act

Is it now The Post’s policy to have authors’ worst enemies review their books? That might explain the choice of Elizabeth Spiers to review Jared Kushner’s book, “Breaking History.” [“Jared Kushner’s memoir is short on insight, long on ego,” Aug. 28, Book World]

Advertisement

Spiers began her review by outlining why she really can’t stand Kushner. As she described it, he bought the New York Observer in 2006, when — get ready for this — he was “25 … [and] ostensibly a Democrat” and then “starved the Observer of funding and ran it largely as a vanity project” for the next 11 years. Spiers was editor in chief of the Observer in 2011 and 2012. Spiers then used her “book review” to malign Kushner in nearly every paragraph, calling him “a hypothetical worst superhero” (a gratuitous, unprofessional insult unrelated to the book, whatever it even means), an “Olympic-level social climber,” a guy with a “demagnetized” moral compass, and someone who is not likely to be “honest,” to name just a few of her many barbs. This character hit job masquerading as a book review did a disservice to Kushner, whose book (which might be good or bad, but we cannot judge from Spiers’s one-sided polemic) deserved a serious, balanced review. Readers were subjected to a breathtaking and disgraceful level of get-even pettiness from Spiers.

Pat Kaufman, Fort Washington

After perusing the Aug. 28 Book World review of Jared Kushner’s “Breaking History” by Elizabeth Spiers, “Jared Kushner’s memoir is short on insight, long on ego,” I was struck by the inclusion of a particular word in the one-sentence author’s biographical note at the end of the article. Why was it necessary to designate Spiers as a “liberal” digital strategist and writer? I reviewed every other writer’s biographical note in the Outlook section and did not see any other political designations made. Not once.

Advertisement

Regina Cornelius, Severna Park

Recognizing a moment of ugliness

I really enjoyed Philip Kennicott’s Aug. 28 Arts & Style column, “In Philadelphia, a monument to end all monuments,” about “Monument in Waiting” at Drexel University. I learned a lot about “anti-monumentality,” and it was interesting to consider the question “What is a real hero?”

Kennicott’s piece was missing only one thing: some slight recognition that “Monument in Waiting” is so hideously ugly that it hurts your eyes. It ruins an otherwise perfect area of green grass. It’s going to do nothing but collect bird droppings. Better to have left the area open and to have erected a plaque with an essay explaining that “no one is a hero, if we look close enough.” I would like to read that piece.

Michael I. Goldman, Hudson, N.H.

Local icon Ken Mease deserved better

In my retirement years, I have developed the habit of looking at the paid death notices in The Post. There are many biographies of wonderful folks whose deaths would not be otherwise noted by the paper. I was shocked, however, to see such a notice for Washington sportscaster Kenneth Webster “Ken” Mease. I checked other portions of my hometown paper and found no other news notice.

Advertisement

Mease was one of several great sportscasters in the D.C. area in the 1980s and 1990s, a special era in Washington sports history for a young guy. The Washington Redskins could never be counted out as Super Bowl contenders, Sugar Ray Leonard was a boxing champion, the Washington Bullets had the “Beef Brothers” and the NHL had recently come to town.

Mease was a low-key guy, especially as he worked with the legendary Glenn Brenner. But as Post reporter Leonard Shapiro noted in November 2000: “For years, Ken Mease, a solid, veteran sportscaster with great knowledge of the local sports scene, has offered a comprehensive weekend report.”

Mease was very much part of the fabric of the Washington community. He deserved more recognition from The Post.

Jim Cassedy, Hyattsville

Make The Post boomer-friendly

I’m wondering why The Post must continually vex its most reliable readers — those born before and during the Kennedy administration. Three recent cases in point:

Advertisement

The Aug. 21 Date Lab, “ He was a ‘pleasant surprise,’ ” informed us that 28-year-old Logan is “a UX designer.” What in Sam Hill is that?! Either explain it or find Logan an occupation your loyal readership has heard of.

Ann Hornaday’s film reviews typically are littered with big words that readers are forced to look up. I would cite some specific examples, but right now I’m eyeing a kid who I can see is just itching to tread on my newly mowed lawn.

In a former life, I was a newspaper reporter myself. The Aug. 27 Style section featured an article about a kid who’s famous for having a mullet, “ Locks of attention for 8-year-old ‘Mullet Boy.’ ” Thank God I left print journalism before such “achievements” were deemed newsworthy. Stop glamorizing people who are big on social media. Who keeps up with all that nonsense? Not me. Not most of my contemporaries to whom I write grammatically correct texts and emails.

Which brings up another point: It’s not like I’m a Luddite. My 90-year-old mother doesn’t even own a computer or a smartphone. I have both! Why, I am a veritable George Jetson compared with her.

Hey, come to think of it, maybe hire more reporters who are old enough to know who George Jetson is.

Eric Ries, Bethesda

A disappointing realization

Huzzah! Andrew Wyeth lives! Maybe?

The ever-engaging Sebastian Smee’s Aug. 28 Great Works, In Focus column, “The simple yet startling vision of Andrew Wyeth,” [Arts] was headed with Wyeth’s birth year. It seemed odd to me that the great artist’s name and birth year — but not death year — were used as the lead-in to the article. I usually take this to mean that the subject of the article lives on. That appears to fit The Post’s styling.

Quick research revealed that Wyeth is more than several years deceased. This inattention is an injustice to an accomplished columnist’s work.

Peter G. Wyatt, Silver Spring

Crossword puzzles for whom exactly?

It might be time for The Post to reconsider the objectives and the target audience of the Sunday crossword puzzle in The Washington Post Magazine. There is no doubt that Evan Birnholz is a brilliant professional cruciverbalist, who deserves a more focused and sophisticated audience with respect to crossword puzzles. For me at least, however, his puzzles have become incomprehensible and unmanageable. We had more than one letter squeezed into a square; we had words that went over the boundaries of the puzzle; we had words dogleg into words below, above, right or left. On Aug. 28, we had letters in black squares. Why bother?

The topics with which one had to be knowledgeable included, and this is not an exhaustive list: TV, movies, music (classical, pop, jazz, etc.), science, math, sports, geography, history, religion, medicine, French, German, Spanish and, finally, English.

And on Aug. 28, one had to go back to The Post’s website to be able to continue with the puzzle. That everyone does not have internet access was not considered.

The questions that arise for The Post are:

What is the objective of the Sunday crossword puzzle? One would expect that in a glossy magazine one looks for fun and not the frustration of a “mission impossible,” as it was put by Birnholz.

And who is the target audience? As is, it would appear that the target is not the average Post reader but a “meta” puzzle solver with wide skills and knowledge.

Kutlu Somel, Rockville

We also tripped over these breaks

There appears to be a glitch in The Post’s editing. The Aug. 31 news section contained yet more absurdly hyphenated words. In “GOP candidates scrub polarizing topics online,” we read “updated pos-t-primary.” And in “Garland bars Justice Department’s political appointees from partisan activity,” we read “by the-n-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.”

These strangely placed breaks cause stumbling during reading. Whether real people or AI are behind the proliferating hyphens, I believe some retraining or reprogramming based on an English dictionary is warranted. Or birth control for hyphens?

Marie Hoffman, Washington

Not just for emphasis!

In the fourth paragraph of her Aug. 26 op-ed, “The $1.6 billion man,” Ruth Marcus commented on the “10-figure” check but then added “(10!)” for emphasis.

However, in mathematics, 10! has its own well-established meaning. It is called “10 factorial” and stands for 10 × 9 × 8 × 7 × 6 × … × 1, or 3,628,800, a seven-digit number, hardly in the same ballpark as the enormous donation.

Joan Reinthaler, Washington

GiftOutline Gift Article