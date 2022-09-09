The Sept. 4 Business article “ Ukrainian agriculture is in Russian crosshairs ” addressed an issue critical to worldwide well-being and very much dependent on nations capable of correcting the situation. Western democracies have unused military capacity such as the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35) program and superior war-fighting equipment to stop aggressors from the beginning. Air superiority should be used to rapidly make aggressors hurt militarily and economically. Ships blocking ports are targets of opportunity for superior weapons; support for invading forces can be destroyed from beyond the horizon.

Western strategy must include rapid response when threats to stability of a worldwide economy and humanitarian well-being are in jeopardy. Facetiously, Western powers could pass the threat of a World War III and nuclear war on to the next generation. No need to mess with expensive and technologically superior weapons. Simply keep the weapons on hand and rail at aggressors.

On a serious note, the current generation has an obligation to make the world more prosperous and safer. This generation must stop aggression. Let us not shy from danger and pass threats to the future. It is time to make the world a better place for all. Weapons must be used for their intended purpose without fear. This would be a step to ensure a more stable and workable worldwide economy absent of unprovoked economic aggression as identified in the article.