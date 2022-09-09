In “One potential side effect of AI? Human extinction” [Thursday Opinion, Sept. 1], Émile P. Torres delineated the fears and benefits of artificial intelligence: That “artificial super intelligence” (ASI) could develop wisdom. Human intelligence has mostly been applied to ignoring it. It is possible ASI could teach humans the survival value of being held immediately accountable for our freedoms and actions. ASI could discover basic “truths to be self-evident.” Such as all people are created equal and endowed with certain rights. Such as being free to do whatever we want, but never being free of violating “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”
These fundamental law sets were acknowledged in the first paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence. Both are extremely simple to understand. Take care of nature and be kind to one another. Unfortunately, even with a high level of intelligence, these are difficult to obey. And most humans persist in resisting this fundamental level of understanding on how to survive and thrive as a species on this remarkable planet that has been blessed with everything we would ever need for a billion years.
Chuck Woolery, Rockville