In “One potential side effect of AI? Human extinction” [Thursday Opinion, Sept. 1], Émile P. Torres delineated the fears and benefits of artificial intelligence: That “artificial super intelligence” (ASI) could develop wisdom. Human intelligence has mostly been applied to ignoring it. It is possible ASI could teach humans the survival value of being held immediately accountable for our freedoms and actions. ASI could discover basic “truths to be self-evident.” Such as all people are created equal and endowed with certain rights. Such as being free to do whatever we want, but never being free of violating “the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”