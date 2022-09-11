In a world of coarseness, oversharing, self-absorption and flightiness, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, had none of these traits. That partly explains why so many Americans, whose country’s origin story is the rejection of the monarchy, were genuinely sad following her death.
Commentators have used the word “stability” to describe her contribution to the United Kingdom. Stability suggests that nothing changes. That’s not what she offered. Rather, she provided continuity — a sense of connection to the past, a symbol of a shared history. As we see from the shift in her photos from black and white to color, from her brunette years to the decades of dignified gray, she adapted to the modern world. She incorporated radio, television and even the internet to maintain her conversations with her people.
She learned that the modern era required less stiff upper lip and more comforting. From criticism of her initial, stoic reaction to Princess Diana’s passing, she discovered empathy was a royal asset. She displayed it beautifully during the covid crisis, and we saw her family members in their “walkabouts” viewing flowers and condolence notes carry on their role as national consolers.
So it was her ability to adapt to the modern world while maintaining values such as dignity, privacy, service, devotion and hard work that was her great talent. She showed for 70 years that good character and manners do not go out of fashion.
The sheer number of presidents and prime ministers who came and went during her reign invokes awe. Her first prime minister was Winston Churchill; her last was Liz Truss. Just two days before her passing, the queen pulled herself together, dressed nicely and performed the traditional role of accepting one prime minister’s resignation and welcoming a new one, her 15th. One can only marvel that she provided a bridge from a prime minister born in the 19th century to the third woman to hold the post.
It’s funny to say that she was the only British queen most Americans have known, but her reign from the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower to that of Joe Biden is a reminder of the “special relationship” between the two democracies. Our politics may change — not for the best, in many cases — but our ties to Britain remain.
Americans have basked in the pageantry of the queen who wasn’t their own — as one might adopt a beloved neighbor as a surrogate grandmother. They have agonized over scandals involving her family. Through it all, the queen could be counted on to model grace, patience, pleasantness and interest in the world around her. (A woman who traveled more than 1 million miles, met the Beatles and the Apollo 11 astronauts, and hosted the Olympics after participating in a James Bond spoof must have been a curious person.)
Strangely, the most ready comparison to the queen might be tennis great Serena Williams, who retired earlier this month. In her realm, she too was both a revolutionary and a consistent presence in her field for decades. She did what she did with excellence, perhaps better than any other we have watched. Pity the next crop of American female tennis players who will seem small by comparison. There’s a void that won’t easily be filled, if ever.
Likewise, the affection that millions around the world felt toward the queen will not transfer easily to King Charles III (how odd to type “King Charles” without referring to a 17th-century monarch who lost his throne and his head). His marital history and quirky, cold persona will make it challenging to earn the respect and warmth his mother enjoyed. He has the unfortunate task of following the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch whose sheer endurance earned her respect even among British small-r republicans.
It just won’t be the same. Americans will miss our adopted queen.
