Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

The latest: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died in Scotland on Thursday. She was 96. Follow the latest as the royal family takes on new titles with the new king, Charles III, being officially proclaimed as monarch of the United Kingdom.

Funeral arrangements: The funeral will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. London time. Here’s what we know about the funeral plans and how the country will lay the queen to rest.

In her own words: Speeches from Queen Elizabeth II punctuated key moments of her 70 years on the throne — giving insights into her family, faith and sense of duty. Her remarks provide snapshots of what was going on in her personal life and British public life.

A new face: Queen Elizabeth II’s face is displayed throughout Britain, looming large on buildings or subtly present on coins inside pockets. Britons will need to swiftly adjust to seeing the face of the new monarch. Here are some of the staples of daily British life that will need to change.

