In assessing the state of the federal judiciary, one is tempted to focus solely on the runaway, partisan Supreme Court. But the vast number of cases don’t get there. Just as important are the inexperienced, highly partisan judges in lower courts who are ready to tear up precedent, misread the law and help “their side.”

For evidence of this, one need look no further than the jaw-dropping decision from Aileen M. Cannon, the forum-shopped, Donald Trump-appointed judge in Florida who granted the defeated former president’s request for a special master to review the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago. One could also look to the 5th Circuit, where a district court judge is managing to carve out an employer-friendly workaround for the Affordable Care Act’s insurance coverage requirements.

The presence of so many right-wing activist judges dedicated to churning out results-oriented opinions creates a slew of tough decisions for the Biden administration. The Justice Department had to ponder whether to take its lumps with Cannon’s shoddy decision or appeal it to the notoriously right-wing U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. (It seems to have chosen the latter.)

The Trump-damaged judiciary will also affect where and how Trump is charged for mishandling documents, if the Justice Department decides to prosecute him. As legal scholars Laurence H. Tribe, Philip Lacovara and Dennis Aftergut wrote for Just Security, “while the case could be indicted in Florida, that option is a non-starter for any responsible federal prosecutor.” The risk of drawing a Trump-protecting trial judge and equally biased 11th Circuit judge is simply too great in Florida. Moreover, in Florida “at least one or two members of Trump’s base would find their way into the jury box. There, they might ignore the law and nullify other jurors’ votes to convict, however powerful the evidence of guilt and the interests of justice.”

In other words, to get a fair trial the Justice Department will need to try any criminal case in D.C. — where the grand jury sits, where the original document snatch took place and where the National Archives is located. But if the Justice Department pursues a charge of obstruction, which would have presumptively taken place in Florida, it would run the risk of seeing the case transferred. Prosecutors must weigh that risk when they decide which charges to bring.

In other words, the federal judiciary has become Swiss cheese — riddled with holes where impartiality, common sense and fidelity to the law once kept bad actors from using the system to their advantage. This must be a consideration as the Justice Department chooses its venue for prosecution.

Republicans once bemoaned the practice of forum-shopping, whereby plaintiffs’ lawyers would seek juries prone to award robust damages. Now, however, we have two federal judiciaries — one populated with suspect, intellectually dishonest Trump appointees and the other with a mix of conservative and liberal judges who at least try to get it “right.” That means judge-shopping will become a critical feature in high-profile cases, with each side racing to its preferred set of judges.

This should make anyone uneasy about the independent judiciary and popular acceptance of court decisions. And for those who shy away from the suggestion that how a judge rules is determined partly by the president who appointed them, this is a dispiriting development. But with Trump has come a legion of extreme activist judges for whom the question is not “What is the law?” but rather “Who is asking me to rule?”

Shrinking the proportion of Trump-corrupted judges by expanding the lower courts should be a priority for Democrats — and for anyone trying to preserve the courts’ legitimacy.

