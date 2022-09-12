The former president’s lawyers filed court papers Monday opposing the government’s request for a suspension of parts of an order for a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month. That order, which Judge Cannon issued on Labor Day , would allow an outside expert to look over the thousands of documents recovered in the search of the property to determine if any are covered by executive or attorney-client privilege. But its reasoning is muddled . A one-time executive doesn’t have the same power to assert privilege as the current one, much less to prevent the sharing of documents with another part of the executive branch. And if a piddling portion of materials are covered by attorney-client privilege, there’s no need to halt the investigation as a whole to identify them.

Unfortunately, Judge Cannon’s order would do exactly that: cut short the investigation, for the indeterminate amount of time it will take to appoint a special master and await their determinations. Her attempt to let the Office of the Director of National Intelligence continue its national security risk assessment but bar the Justice Department from pursuing its criminal probe is untenable — the work of each agency depends on each other. Yet it remains essential that this work continue. The Justice Department has stressed that some classified materials may still be missing — perhaps previously stored in folders with banners marked “classified” that the FBI found empty during its search. The Post reported last week that among the papers recovered is a document describing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities; more generally, sources have said that materials include details on top-secret operations inaccessible even to many senior administration officials. This case, in short, could carry implications not only for Mr. Trump but also for the country as a whole.