The dispute between the Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team has been growing fast and furious these past weeks, and will stay on the same troubling course — unless Judge Aileen M. Cannon takes the opportunity to cool things down.
Unfortunately, Judge Cannon’s order would do exactly that: cut short the investigation, for the indeterminate amount of time it will take to appoint a special master and await their determinations. Her attempt to let the Office of the Director of National Intelligence continue its national security risk assessment but bar the Justice Department from pursuing its criminal probe is untenable — the work of each agency depends on each other. Yet it remains essential that this work continue. The Justice Department has stressed that some classified materials may still be missing — perhaps previously stored in folders with banners marked “classified” that the FBI found empty during its search. The Post reported last week that among the papers recovered is a document describing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities; more generally, sources have said that materials include details on top-secret operations inaccessible even to many senior administration officials. This case, in short, could carry implications not only for Mr. Trump but also for the country as a whole.
The Justice Department has signaled it will appeal the ruling, but such a result would hardly be worth celebrating given it would also delay the probe’s progress. The much preferred alternative is for Judge Cannon to approve prosecutors’ proposal to alter her ruling: The FBI would be permitted to keep reviewing only the more than 100 classified documents it seized, and the special master, in turn, would be barred from examining them. The special master, meanwhile, would have purview over the many other documents gathered from Mar-a-Lago. This compromise would go above and beyond the protections to which the former president is entitled, and it would also allow today’s government to do its job. That is what the rule of law looks like.
The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board
Editorials represent the views of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.
Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Deputy Editorial Page Editor Karen Tumulty; Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus; Associate Editorial Page Editor Jo-Ann Armao (education, D.C. affairs); Jonathan Capehart (national politics); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, the White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care).