The Prince George’s County Council burnished its sketchy-business-as-usual reputation when it voted to remove Keith E. Bell from his position as the Prince George’s County representative on the WSSC Water board. Mr. Bell had questioned the actions of WSSC Chief Executive and Director Carla A. Reid, an appointee of Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D). At Ms. Reid’s request, Ms. Alsobrooks immediately asked for Mr. Bell’s removal.

So the person who, acting in his oversight capacity, raises questions about an organization whose billing system has tripled in cost in three years, uses no-bid contracts for unreliable billing software and dismisses employees who also raised questions can be removed at the request of the target of his questions? That should really engender honesty and transparency at WSSC and guarantee that all WSSC ratepayers will continue to pay for the commission’s failings.