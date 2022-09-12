Regarding the Sept. 7 Metro article “Pr. George’s throws out WSSC Water official”:
So the person who, acting in his oversight capacity, raises questions about an organization whose billing system has tripled in cost in three years, uses no-bid contracts for unreliable billing software and dismisses employees who also raised questions can be removed at the request of the target of his questions? That should really engender honesty and transparency at WSSC and guarantee that all WSSC ratepayers will continue to pay for the commission’s failings.
At last week’s council hearing, the phrase “clean slate” came up a number of times to justify Mr. Bell’s removal. I think Prince George’s County voters should seek their own clean slate, starting with the county executive and the County Council.
Michael K. McLaughlin, Laurel