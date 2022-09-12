Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Sept. 6 editorial “Our choice? Ranked choice.” supported ranked-choice voting for Montgomery County. So do I. So do a majority of elected officials in Montgomery County. But our state delegate, Marc A. Korman (D), explained that implementing ranked-choice voting in Montgomery County would require a change in Maryland state law.

This could mean that all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City would have to implement ranked-choice voting together. The Montgomery County delegation in Annapolis has approved ranked-choice voting many times, Mr. Korman said, but the full House has not gone along.

The editorial said there is “plenty of time” for Montgomery County and D.C. “to change the system before 2026.”

We in Montgomery County are part of a state. D.C. can move more independently, and more quickly, though Congress sometimes intervenes because D.C. does not enjoy the freedom a state does. In both places, people fearful or ignorant of change and who do not vote in the areas that are requesting ranked-choice voting will determine whether we can choose our voting system.

Wendy Leibowitz, Bethesda

The Sept. 6 editorial on ranked-choice voting closed with “Looking ahead, we wish that both Montgomery County, Md., and the District would choose their leaders via ranked-choice voting. Because Democrats are so dominant in both jurisdictions, whoever gets the most votes in the primary becomes a shoo-in for the general.”

How did Arlington fail to make the wish list? We have the same one-party dominance, and our form of government — plurality vote for staggered terms for at-large members of the county and school boards — makes it just as difficult for underrepresented communities to gain election as it is in D.C. and in Montgomery.

Dave Schutz, Arlington

The Sept. 6 editorial in favor of ranked-choice voting, “Our choice? Ranked choice.,” was a welcome endorsement of a proven means to empower voters and to strengthen American democracy. However, it left out two important arguments in favor of this approach and missed an opportunity to address the bigger picture.

The instant-runoff aspect of ranked-choice voting, as opposed to having separate runoff elections and incurring all the associated costs, could save the government millions of dollars. It is already doing so in a growing number of cities and states across the country. Second, ranked-choice voting levels the playing field for third-party candidates, who often lose the support of citizens who favor them because of concerns about “throwing away” one’s vote.

Taking a longer view, it is important to advocate a series of mutually reinforcing actions, including not just ranked-choice voting but also such good governance reforms as ending partisan gerrymandering. Together, they could put our democracy on a solid footing for the next hundred years. The best summary I have found of the 10 most urgently needed reforms is “The Contract to Unite America” by Neal Simon, a former third-party candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland.

These measures do not favor one party over another, but they do benefit voters while curtailing the power of incumbency.

Alex Counts, Hyattsville

