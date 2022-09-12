As a lifelong Yankees fan, I thoroughly enjoyed “ The thrill of a home-run record chase ,” David Von Drehle’s Sept. 7 op-ed on Aaron Judge, who is pursuing Roger Maris’s 1961 record of 61 home runs in a 162-game season. I’m rooting for Mr. Judge. However, I see a glaring omission in Mr. Von Drehle’s otherwise well-researched article.

Yes, Maris was chasing Babe Ruth, who hit 60 home runs back in 1927. But Yankee teammate Mickey Mantle, one of the game’s greatest competitors despite numerous injuries, was also hot on Ruth’s trail. Mantle lost to Maris — and Ruth — probably because of a serious infection that landed him in the hospital. He ended up with “only” 54 round-trippers, a single-season record for a switch hitter.