In her Aug. 30 Metro column, “College drop-off dilemma: Is GPS tracker too much?,” Petula Dvorak outlined a mother’s plan to use a magnetized GPS tracker to monitor the whereabouts of her college-bound son. She ultimately reconsidered and removed the tracker.
Bluetooth trackers are incredibly valuable to track keys, wallets, bicycles and the luggage airlines have been losing all summer. There are very limited circumstances in which a guardian caregiver might have reason to monitor, such as an individual with dementia who routinely wanders off. But police reports around the country indicate that these devices are being increasingly used by abusers to stalk and monitor their victims, overwhelmingly women.
In nine states, installing a tracking device on a vehicle without permission of the owner is a crime. In six other states, any tracking of an individual with hidden electronic trackers is a crime. Presenting the mother’s thinking as a reasonable moral dilemma might lend legitimacy to a troubling criminal practice.
Jules Polonetsky, Washington
The writer is chief executive of the Future of Privacy Forum.