Although I am sympathetic to the stress of a parent parting from a child and am relieved the writer made the responsible decision, this column did not convey the severity of using tracking devices on another person. Instead, it legitimized a pernicious and illegal behavior at a time when using easily available trackers is on the rise.

In her Aug. 30 Metro column, “ College drop-off dilemma: Is GPS tracker too much? ,” Petula Dvorak outlined a mother’s plan to use a magnetized GPS tracker to monitor the whereabouts of her college-bound son. She ultimately reconsidered and removed the tracker.

Bluetooth trackers are incredibly valuable to track keys, wallets, bicycles and the luggage airlines have been losing all summer. There are very limited circumstances in which a guardian caregiver might have reason to monitor, such as an individual with dementia who routinely wanders off. But police reports around the country indicate that these devices are being increasingly used by abusers to stalk and monitor their victims, overwhelmingly women.