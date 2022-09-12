Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Rev. Sarah Scherschligt is senior pastor of Peace Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Rachel Rhodes is cantor at Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church. We are writing as leaders of two congregations in Virginia — one Jewish and one Lutheran — that address climate change as a matter of faith. We are appalled that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), wielding a state agency he controls, is launching regulatory action to circumvent a law that has enabled Virginia to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). This successful, bipartisan, multistate program both reduces carbon emissions and provides funding to address the impacts of climate change.

We’re especially aware that young people who cannot yet vote will lose if Virginia pulls out of RGGI.

Both of our congregations listen to the voices of youth. At Temple Rodef Shalom in Falls Church, many of the bar and bat mitzvah students have spoken about their ambition to curb the climate crisis from the bimah (pulpit). Across the county at Peace Lutheran, high-schoolers frequently say they want the church to do all it can for the environment. A 9-year-old in the congregation has gone so far as to dub herself the “plant-it-protector.” She sells native plant seedlings and art she makes from recycled materials, donating all proceeds to an organization that fights climate change.

Advertisement

Both of our congregations have acted on our children’s concern about growing up into a world dramatically altered by climate change. We have taken significant steps to curb our carbon emissions, including installing solar panels. Our young people have expressed pride and gratitude for the steps our faith communities have taken, but still they are distressed about our climate future.

Our young people’s alarm is not unique. A paper published recently in the medical journal The Lancet reports that more than 50 percent of 16- to 25-year-olds felt sad, anxious, angry, helpless and betrayed by government inaction. And 59 percent are very worried. We are too.

Last year, we celebrated when Virginia finally joined more than 10 neighboring states in this successful program that has cut planet-warming pollution from power plants in half since its inception. In just the 18 months Virginia has been a part of it, RGGI has generated $378 million for Virginia to invest in energy efficiency for low-income Virginians and flood preparedness for communities across the commonwealth.

Advertisement

Yet Youngkin wants to pull Virginia out of RGGI and has proposed no alternative funding.

If the next generation is asking us to do all we can for the environment, why is Youngkin abandoning RGGI? It makes no sense, especially coming from someone whose campaign emphasized his concern for children.

Youngkin is a religious man. Across the world, religious leaders agree that we all must act on climate. A year ago, Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of the Eastern Orthodox church, said in a joint declaration: “Today’s children and teenagers will face catastrophic consequences unless we take responsibility now.

The climate crisis is reaching a literal fever pitch, with the hottest summer on record convincing people who never were convinced before that we must act on climate. By pulling out of RGGI, Youngkin is plugging his ears to the cries of those who need Virginia’s continued leadership.

It makes us wonder: If Youngkin is ignoring the pleas of young people and the guidance of religious leaders around the world, who is he listening to?

GiftOutline Gift Article