Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They are Republican governors in adjacent Mid-Atlantic states that sandwich the seat of American government, Washington, D.C., giving them both significant visibility to the political elite and the media who cover their every word and deed. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Maryland’s two-term Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia’s tightrope-walking first-year wunderkind Gov. Glenn Youngkin both are generating buzz about joining a crowded 2024 Republican primary field.

Their paths to a possible run for the GOP nomination to challenge President Biden’s reelection bid are as different as the two men themselves.

In Hogan, Marylanders have a conservative pragmatist who has called out the numerous norm-shattering outrages and blatant falsehoods of former president Donald Trump, making the governor a pariah to his party’s dominant pro-Trump wing.

Advertisement

Hogan has seen his party change dramatically during his 7½ years in office from one in which he was considered a rising star to one where he appears to have no future.

He has won praise from conservatives for tax cuts and his stalwart support of law enforcement.

When rioting and arson erupted in Baltimore in 2015 amid protests over the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a spinal injury in police custody, Hogan dispatched Maryland National Guard troops and thousands of police officers into the city to restore order. Last year, in response to calls to “defund the police” that he described as “dangerous far-left lunacy,” he countered with a $150 million “Re-Fund The Police” initiative.

But he also committed apostasies in today’s Republican Party, including support for abortion rights, limiting greenhouse gas emissions, coronavirus school mask mandates and confronting Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt. Unlike many Republicans, Hogan refrained from waging conservative culture-war offensives such as railing against football players who took a knee during the national anthem, the teaching of the nation’s unvarnished racial history and spreading the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Advertisement

He’s paying a price. The Republican he backed to succeed him lost her primary to Trump acolyte Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick), whom Hogan called “mentally unstable” and a “QAnon whack job.” Undeterred, Hogan is on the campaign trail aiding Republicans Trump has disparaged, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Brad Little of Idaho.

If Maryland allowed its governors to seek more than two terms, Hogan would win in a walk in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 ratio. A Gonzales Polls survey late last year found Hogan’s approval at 74 percent, making him the most popular Maryland governor in the past 60 years.

Across the Potomac, Youngkin walks the finest of lines — pandering to the pro-Trump conservative base one minute, then flashing a savvy independence the next. It’s the same feat of political judo he executed superbly last fall as a candidate, energizing Trump’s loyal legions even as he kept Trump at bay despite persistent Democratic efforts to make him Trump’s proxy.

Advertisement

Unlike Hogan with his years of experience, Youngkin advanced the right’s cultural agenda before sunset on the afternoon he took office just eight months ago. He signed 11 executive actions on Jan. 15, including a ban on teaching critical race theory in public schools (something not found in any school district’s syllabus), attempting to strip school districts of the authority to require masking during the pandemic and withdrawing Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. He raised his stock among conservatives with frequent Fox News Network appearances and is on an ambitious tour of states where he is campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidates, most recently a former Maine governor with a history of racist rhetoric trying to return to power.

In June, right after the U.S. Supreme Court voided a 49-year-old federal guarantee of a legal right to abortions, Youngkin invited Virginia lawmakers in the 2023 General Assembly session to restrict abortions.

The big differences in the two: Youngkin, barely more than half way through his freshman year in elective office, has a broad and elastic constituency within the GOP, and thus a credible path to a presidential nomination, whereas Hogan, having built a significant policy record in two terms as chief executive, has little chance to top a GOP primary field. That says a lot about the current state of the GOP presidential nomination process.

GiftOutline Gift Article