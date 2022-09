The article hit home because Portland, Ore., had its own iconic (though much smaller) bridge that had become known as “Suicide Bridge”: the Vista Bridge. In 2013, I was Portland’s transportation commissioner, with authority over the bridge. My office read the research that shows that it is simply not true that suicidal people will “find some way” to kill themselves. The existence of a well-known, “mentally accessible” means of suicide can determine whether someone attempts suicide at all.