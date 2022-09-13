Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tuesday’s inflation numbers showed that prices continue to rise at near-record levels despite falling gasoline prices. That means the Federal Reserve will likely continue to jack up interest rates — good for the fight against crushing grocery bills, but bad for Democrats ahead of the midterms. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Don’t let the fact that overall prices rose from July to August by only 0.1 percent fool you. That slow one-month rise, like July’s zero percent rise, was caused almost exclusively by declining prices at the gas pump. Food, shelter and most other items in the Consumer Price Index continued to go up. Food consumed at home, for example, has now increased by 13.5 percent over the last year, which the Labor Department says is the highest yearly hike since March 1979. So the money Americans save when filling their tanks simply goes out the door to pay for the food on their tables.

That means Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won’t take his foot off the monetary brake when the Fed’s Governing Board meets next week. Another 75 basis point interest rate hike is likely, and another one is probably in store for when the Fed next meets right before Election Day. Those hikes would bring the Fed’s target interest rate to nearly 4 percent, the highest it has been since 2008.

And interest rates could rise even more than that. Historically, the Fed has needed to raise interest rates to a level above the peak inflation rate to have a real impact. August’s data shows that underlying inflation — which measures price changes due to supply-and-demand forces, as opposed to temporary market shocks — is staying steady at about 6 percent, triple the Fed’s historic 2 percent benchmark. Absent unexpected declines in that rate, the Fed will almost surely keep hiking interest rates after the election, probably to levels last seen in the previous century.

That’s what needs to happen: Interest rate hikes always depress economic activity by making spending and borrowing more expensive. This, in turn, reduces inflationary pressures, slowing price increases to a manageable level. It’s not pretty or painless, but the Fed’s medicine always brings the inflation fever under control.

But it is bad political news for Democrats. Inflation’s persistence means that voters’ minds will continue to focus on rising prices during the midterms. President Biden will rightly tout falling gas prices as an accomplishment. But it will be hard to argue that inflation is under control when prices for eggs, a family staple, are up by almost 40 percent in the past year. Democrats may still do better than expected in the midterms, but they will not be able to wish away the inflation issue before votes are cast.

The news will likely get even worse for them next year. Slowing economic activity means that unemployment will ultimately go up. Fannie Mae, the federally sponsored mortgage lender, estimated in July that unemployment would rise from its current 3.7 percent to around 5.5 percent by the end of 2023. That number could go even higher, as Fannie Mae’s projection was based on inflation rapidly falling throughout 2023 and a federal funds rate that does not top 3.5 percent. It increasingly looks like neither of these will be the case, meaning the economy is likely headed for a moderate to steep recession next year.

The stock market will also likely take a big hit if the Fed keeps tightening. Tuesday’s news sent stock prices down sharply in early-morning trading, and that could accelerate over the coming weeks if the inflation news stays bad. The S&P 500 was already down about 15 percent from its January high before the inflation report. Savvy investors surely know that the index dropped by about 30 percent in 1981 during the last bout with serious inflation. That also cannot be good for Democrats’ chances this fall.

Rising unemployment in 2023 poses huge political risks for Biden. Decisions by him and the Fed to not take rising prices seriously last year meant the fight did not start in earnest until a few months ago. That might have delayed the political impact of unemployment until after the midterms (although inflation’s persistence will not be good for Democrats), but it also will force Biden to decide whether to run for reelection as job losses pile up and economic news gets worse.

Biden can take some comfort from history. Ronald Reagan took a big political hit in the 1982 midterms as rising unemployment hurt his Republican Party. But he rode rapidly falling inflation and economic growth during the next two years to a landslide reelection victory.

Still, Reagan’s political recovery came when unemployment peaked in January 1983. If unemployment is still rising at the end of 2023, the economy may not improve fast enough for Biden and his party.

