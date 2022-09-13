Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German wrote an article in May on allegations of mismanagement facing the Clark County public administrator’s office, he conducted a videotaped interview with the subject, Robert Telles. German had documented allegations of a hostile workplace environment as well as favoritism for an employee with whom Telles was carrying on an “inappropriate relationship.”

As German’s article notes, Telles’s unhappy subordinates had gone to the extreme of videotaping a rendezvous between Telles and the employee in the back seat of her car at a parking garage.

“Obviously you can’t talk to the people I deal with on a daily basis,” Telles told German. “But from my social media, from everything you can see, I am about nothing but justice, fairness and just being a good person. And it sickens me; it destroys me that someone would even level, like, accusations like that.”

Advertisement

Rhonda Prast, the Review-Journal’s assistant managing editor for investigations and engagement, worked on the piece with German, and she remembers the tone of that interview: “The exchange looks professional and courteous,” she says.

Follow Erik Wemple 's opinions Follow Add

That was then. Last week, authorities arrested Telles and charged him with murder in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of German. “Telles was upset about articles that were being written by German as an investigative journalist that exposed potential wrongdoing, and Telles has publicly expressed his issues with that reporting,” Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said in a Thursday news conference. Telles has not yet entered a plea in the case.

At the time of his death, German was working on a follow-up article about Telles, and he had made a public-records request for that piece. News of his slaying stunned his colleagues and unnerved journalists across the country — not only because of the brutal circumstances but also because of the broader conundrum at the heart of the case: How can reporters possibly know whom to fear?

Advertisement

Telles has not been convicted of any crime. Relations between him and German clearly deteriorated as the journalist pursued his reporting, however, and many of Telles’s subsequent actions raise questions.

As German kept writing pieces about Telles through Nevada’s June 14 primary elections, there was a shift in the public administrator’s demeanor. In a volley of tweets, Telles trashed his journalistic investigator:

And this one, too:

Just what was Telles getting at with his comment about German doing “double duty”? Prast was baffled. “He and I were talking because one of them didn’t make any sense,” Prast says, referring to this nonspecific claim of wrongdoing. She asked German if he was concerned, she told the Erik Wemple Blog, and he said no. “‘I’ve had much worse, bigger threats than this in the past,’” Prast recalls German replying.

Advertisement

“Reporters are used to being criticized on social media and it didn’t look like a dangerous threat,” Prast says. German had worked as a journalist for four decades, covering courts, crime and the mob, among many other topics. “This is a guy who for 40 years ran down mobsters and gang members and crooks and really bad guys — and he was never scared of any of them,” Glenn Cook, executive editor of the Review-Journal, tells the Erik Wemple Blog, adding that Telles is a “guy who is literally at the bottom of the ballot.”

Telles serves as Clark County public administrator, an elected position that fell between county treasurer and state university regent (District 6) on a list of candidates on the June primary ballot. The public administrator’s office is a small entity entrusted with securing the property of the deceased while a search for “family or the decedent’s executor is performed,” according to its website. Telles lost the Democratic primary for the post — though he remains public administrator until his replacement takes office after the general election — after German’s stories about his mismanagement. As Cook hastens to note, however, the stories documented no criminal wrongdoing — “just a bad person and a bad administrator.”

German’s exposé on Telles contains a gem or two. To document Telles’s misfeasance, his co-workers took video of him meeting with a colleague, Roberta Lee-Kennett, in the back seat of her Nissan Rogue. A retaliation complaint filed with the county by one of the staffers in the office — which is cited in one of German’s stories — reads, “Physical contact with a subordinate in a public place and letting that subordinate use favoritism she is getting from these inappropriate meetings to secure power and privileges above others in the office is affecting most of the staff in an extremely negative manner.”

Advertisement

Both Telles and Lee-Kennett offered highly quotable responses when German asked them about these meetings. “They said they just talked about the problems in the office and only hugged each other,” German wrote. Lee-Kennett suggested the back seat “because she wanted to make sure Telles would listen to her concerns face to face.”

Such explanations notwithstanding, German didn’t get too animated about the Telles scoops, according to his colleagues. “This story doesn’t even come close to Jeff’s top 20 or top 40, probably,” Cook says. “In terms of investigative journalism that makes you say ‘Wow,’ on a scale of 1 to 10, this is maybe a 4or a 5.”

The Review-Journal, Cook says, has been aggressive in responding to the security concerns of its journalists — from arranging for security, walking staffers to and from their cars, and moving their parking spaces to seeking restraining orders. However, German “never came to us and told us that he’d received a threat or was scared.” Citing the circumstances of the attack on German, Cook notes, “It’s terrifying for the staff to understand that this is possible, and it is alarming to journalists everywhere that the person that you would least expect to be capable of something like this actually might be.”

Advertisement

Killings of journalists in the United States are rare, with the Committee to Protect Journalists tallying 16 such incidents since 1992. Though it’s hard to generalize about the circumstances, three of the 16 are categorized as “dangerous assignment” and many others “murder.” In June 2018, Jarrod Ramos killed five people at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, in what prosecutors termed an act of revenge over how the paper had covered a misdemeanor he’d committed.

What’s more, journalists commonly receive death threats from extremists and unhinged people on the internet. Cook distances those circumstances from the allegations in German’s case. “We’re not covering an extremist organization; we’re not covering a rally that’s inciting violence; we’re covering a duly elected official,” he says. Beyond the implications for journalists’ safety, Cook says this case shows how important it is for voters to take seriously “every race on the ballot” and for news organizations to “pay attention to every office, too.”

Briana Erickson, an investigative reporter who worked alongside German, says that he was “an institution, really — someone that I would come to if I needed to get perspective on something from his decades from knowing the lay of the land.” Cook says he was a journalism “lifer.” “I never heard Jeff mention the word retirement to me once. I firmly believe he was going to grind away on this till the very end, and even if someone else was in the executive editor’s chair or in the investigations editor’s chair, he was going to get that tip and he was going to do this story.”

GiftOutline Gift Article