The Sept. 10 Economy & Business article “ Biden visit to Ohio chip factory site shows high stakes ” highlighted the United States’ efforts to “ramp up” its chipmaking capability under the Chips and Science Act , aimed at strengthening the United States’ technology lead in the world and to help compete against China. The article pointed out some of the benefits and long-term challenges in such efforts, including personnel and long-term investment.

Though the article did mention that some universities are trying to take advantage of the new federal subsidy, I was disappointed to find no mention of plans — or the need for plans — to increase funding for public education, particularly in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Increased funding for STEM education is just as important as investment in chipmaking. It is critical to train and lay a foundation for scientists even before they enter college, and to rekindle America’s interest in STEM education early.