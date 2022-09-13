Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just last month, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham said that “states should decide the issue of abortion.” That has been a common argument Republicans make to convince people that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade was not such a big deal. The people’s representatives will decide, and the law will reflect the popular will, even if it’s different in Montana than in Massachusetts.

But the South Carolina Republican seems to have changed his mind, because on Tuesday, he unveiled a bill that would bar all abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. “We should have a law at the federal level,” Graham said, adding: “If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill.”

Give Graham credit: He’s making it much harder for Republicans to deny what their party actually wants, which is to eliminate abortion rights for all Americans, not just those in red states.

But this is only a 15-week ban, he would surely protest, and the vast majority of abortions take place before 15 weeks! That’s true. And if you were concerned only about the details, you might see this as a shrewd, poll-tested sweet spot on abortion policy. Or, as a GOP consultant’s recent presentation to Republican Senate candidates put it, “MUST FIGHT THIS TO A DRAW.”

But no one thinks Republicans actually want to ban abortion only after 15 weeks. One antiabortion activist who accompanied Graham at his Tuesday news conference called the bill “the bare minimum,” reiterating that the goal of their movement is to make abortion “unthinkable.” Another called it, “frankly, a very low bar.”

So it would be foolish to get baited into an argument about the details of this bill when Republicans have been so clear for so long about what their real goal is.

Furthermore, this bill won’t become law anytime soon. What’s important about it is the marker it sets to establish the principle that Republicans believe Congress should set strict limits on abortion for the whole country.

Every Republican knows the Supreme Court’s decision was highly unpopular. It transformed the midterm elections, helping to turn what was shaping up as a sweeping GOP triumph into a tight battle. It has driven a wave of women to register to vote, and more voters now say they want to elect Democrats to the House than Republicans. Even in some of the deepest-red states, Republican legislators are hesitating to pass the most draconian abortion bans.

The politically sensible thing for Republicans to do might be to keep downplaying the issue, repeating their denials that they’re interested in a national abortion ban. Thanks to Graham, that will now be much more difficult to do.

Both parties have policy positions that can’t garner majority support, and they have to figure out when to pursue them and when to set them aside.

For instance, there is no policy goal the GOP pursues with more unflagging zeal than lowering taxes on corporations and the wealthy. They do it whenever they take power, even knowing it will hurt them politically, because their passion for it is so sincerely felt.

Something similar is happening on abortion.

Until now, while Republicans didn’t necessarily oppose a national abortion ban, the goal has usually been dismissed as politically impractical (a constitutional amendment was needed) or a topic for some future day. Let’s get the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, then we can pass bans in red states and we’ll see about a national ban somewhere down the road.

Yet after Dobbs, even as they see the political damage they’re suffering, their own base is impatient. They waited nearly 50 years to see Roe overturned, and they’re in no mood for caution. Given that pressure, some Republicans surely think Graham’s abortion bill is a clever way to finesse the issue. But it’s not. Seen clearly, it shows exactly what they’re after.

No one can pretend this election isn’t a referendum on whether reproductive rights will continue to exist — not just where Republicans are in charge but anywhere in America. Lindsey Graham just made sure of that.

