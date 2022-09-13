Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen’s bees that the Queen has died and King Charles is their new boss in bizarre tradition dating back centuries. … He placed black ribbons tied into bows on the hives, home to tens of thousands of bees, before informing them that their mistress had died.”

— The Daily Mail, Sept. 10, 2022

Thank you for informing us, the royal beehive, about the loss of your queen. We are all thinking of you at this time. No one knows better than we bees do exactly what you are going through right now.

No doubt your first thought upon hearing of your queen’s passing was: Can it really be true that we will never distribute her mandibular pheromone again? Without that mandibular pheromone, how will we dissuade other queen cells from forming? Who will eat the protein-rich secretions from our workers’ heads? You must be thinking wistfully of her distinctive, barbless stinger, which allowed her to sting multiple times without paying the ultimate price — something we only wish we were capable of doing! Can it really be, you must be saying, that one with so long and distinguished an abdomen, her thorax daubed with paint by an unseen force to mark the year of her nativity, will no longer be among us? These feelings are only natural.

It can be so frustrating when well-wishers say the wrong thing, acting as though your queen was decorative only, a drain on your resources when, in fact, it was only because of her tireless laying of eggs — as many as 1,500 daily during certain times of year — that your hive was able to exist at all. All they saw was the workers waiting on her, foreleg, midleg and hindleg, and not her immeasurable contributions. They saw the workers out there every day, sucking up pollen and storing it in their special stomachs and regurgitating it, and her relaxing in the hive, doing nothing of the kind. They did not see how many rival virgin queens she had to kill, after piping and tooting at them in what those who study this seem to think might be a menacing way, or how carefully and selectively she made releases from her spermatheca, where she had collected a lifetime’s worth of spermatozoa in a brief few days of mating. But we get it. We know.

We know that as you dance your dance to indicate the nearest source of nectar, you might feel that things will never return to normal. You might scarcely feel like dancing at all. We felt that way upon the passing of our last queen, even though we all joined in the balling around her that resulted in her overheating and demise. (It was for the good of the hive; she could no longer place eggs correctly.)

But rest assured: We know it seems unthinkable right now, but already, among the larvae, there is one who will become fat and strong upon an exclusive diet of royal jelly and will serve you just as well as she did. Let this thought be your solace, as it was ours. Believe us, we understand entirely. Better than anyone. Please accept some partially digested nectar that we sucked up through our proboscises and regurgitated, as token of our deep condolence.

