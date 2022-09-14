Colbert I. King’s Sept. 10 op-ed about the enforcement of youth curfews in Prince George’s County, “Curfews might help, but more is needed,” struck a chord for me. As a forensic psychologist for more than 30 years, I have worked evaluating young people in the psychiatric and criminal justice systems. Clinical training or expertise is not required, however, to recognize that when adolescents are on the streets at 4 a.m., something is seriously wrong or at risk.