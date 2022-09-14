Colbert I. King’s Sept. 10 op-ed about the enforcement of youth curfews in Prince George’s County, “Curfews might help, but more is needed,” struck a chord for me. As a forensic psychologist for more than 30 years, I have worked evaluating young people in the psychiatric and criminal justice systems. Clinical training or expertise is not required, however, to recognize that when adolescents are on the streets at 4 a.m., something is seriously wrong or at risk.
When people birth children and lack the commitment to provide them with responsible parenting, bad things happen. Regardless of cultural or social mores, children need present parents. I have spent decades listening to sad and angry children try to understand why their parents are absent and observing the violence that flows from their frustration and rage.
Kids running the streets without responsible parental supervision is the primary presenting symptom of our current state of youth violence. Point the finger where it belongs.
Cynthia Favret, Williamsburg, Va.