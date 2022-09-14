Close scrutiny of the major issues on which the Justice Department and lawyers for former president Donald Trump disagree involving the appointment of a special master reveals that Mr. Trump primarily seeks to prolong resolution of disputes about the documents. For example, Mr. Trump claims that the special master should review more than 10,000 documents, and the Justice Department wants review of substantially fewer. Mr. Trump claims the special master needs 90 days to review the documents that the Justice Department says can be reviewed in 30. Mr. Trump wants to be allowed to assert executive privilege, which the Justice Department argues former presidents cannot do.