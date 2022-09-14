The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Judge in Mar-a-Lago document case should protect national security

September 14, 2022 at 3:46 p.m. EDT
Pages from a Justice Department court filing on Aug. 30. (Jon Elswick/Associated Press)

Regarding the Sept. 9 news article “DOJ seeks to regain access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago”:

Close scrutiny of the major issues on which the Justice Department and lawyers for former president Donald Trump disagree involving the appointment of a special master reveals that Mr. Trump primarily seeks to prolong resolution of disputes about the documents. For example, Mr. Trump claims that the special master should review more than 10,000 documents, and the Justice Department wants review of substantially fewer. Mr. Trump claims the special master needs 90 days to review the documents that the Justice Department says can be reviewed in 30. Mr. Trump wants to be allowed to assert executive privilege, which the Justice Department argues former presidents cannot do.

Judge Aileen M. Cannon should resolve this dispute in ways that protect national security and national defense by narrowing the document review and carefully reconsidering her earlier ruling, lifting the injunction that she imposed on the critical investigation of Mr. Trump’s failure to comply with requirements that govern protection of documents related to national security and defense.

Carl Tobias, Richmond

