Regarding the Sept. 9 news article “DOJ seeks to regain access to classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago”:
Judge Aileen M. Cannon should resolve this dispute in ways that protect national security and national defense by narrowing the document review and carefully reconsidering her earlier ruling, lifting the injunction that she imposed on the critical investigation of Mr. Trump’s failure to comply with requirements that govern protection of documents related to national security and defense.
Carl Tobias, Richmond