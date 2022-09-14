The Sept. 10 front-page article “ Ex-professor travels America seeding voting myths ” described the efforts of attorney David Clements while traveling in three counties in New Mexico to persuade local election officials not to certify election results. This tale was emblematic of what is going on all over the United States. Is there something in the American psyche that tolerates, condones and encourages this disingenuous activity?

It is understandable that there would be so many (in my view) misinformed people like Mr. Clements. What is harder to fathom is that there are so many millions of Americans who are more than receptive to misinformation. Let’s hope this is a temporary American phase. I’m not so sure.