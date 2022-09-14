Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pity Washington/Baltimore-area transit commuters. Their average wait time for trains and buses — 17 minutes, according to Moovit, a widely used transit app — is among the worst in the United States, among the lengthier in the Northern Hemisphere, and at least 50 percent longer than the wait times riders face in most of Western Europe, Australia and Russia. More than a quarter of local passengers in D.C. and Baltimore wait over 20 minutes for their ride; among major U.S. cities, only Los Angeles, San Diego and Miami are worse, and only slightly.

Much of the blame for Washington’s poor performance lies with Metrorail, the nation’s second-busiest — and episodically dysfunctional — subway system. Its health and the region’s economic vitality are inextricably linked; vibrant neighborhoods in Arlington, Bethesda, the District and elsewhere were all but dead before Metro stations opened nearly half a century ago. Now, the region’s post-pandemic revival depends critically on Metro’s own return to good health.

For that to happen, Maryland, Virginia and D.C. will have to open their wallets. Strategizing about how to do that must begin now.

Advertisement

The timing of severe service cuts facing Metrorail is a question; the hard reality of the system’s financial needs is not. Weekday subway ridership has remained stuck for months at 60 percent below its pre-pandemic levels. Even as drivers have returned to the roads — highway traffic in the D.C. area has rebounded nearly to its congested 2019 numbers — Metrorail remains lightly used.

Part of the reason is that many office employees remain telecommuters, working remotely from home. As government agencies and companies enforce back-to-office edicts, ridership should gradually pick up — or so Metro hopes. But the system’s own problems have compounded its woes. The long waits have been even worse since late last year, when a safety defect forced more than half the system’s rail cars out of commission. And just this month, more than 8,000 additional weekday riders were further inconvenienced when Metro shut down the Yellow Line for eight months. The system is making long-scheduled repairs to the Potomac bridge and tunnel that connects the Pentagon in Northern Virginia with L’Enfant Plaza in downtown D.C. Many of those passengers will turn to their cars rather than the slow shuttle buses Metro has offered; some might never return to subway commuting.

That’s a danger signal. Already, Metro is facing a $500 million annual shortfall — roughly 20 percent of its operating budget — starting next summer, when $2.4 billion in federal pandemic relief funds will run out. Metro’s new general manager, Randy Clarke, says he can defer major service cuts until mid-2024; he’s counting on improved ridership as suspended rail cars are restored to service. Whether or not he’s right, the clock is ticking.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, leaders are moving aggressively to shore up battered systems. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) proposed $750 million in grants to promote free rides for three months. In Chicago, the city council greenlighted Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) blueprint for fare card giveaways. In the Washington area, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), and the governors of Virginia and Maryland, will need similarly bold thinking. Without it, the region they serve will struggle to regain its former buoyancy.

GiftOutline Gift Article