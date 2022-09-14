Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. LONDON — Britain has lost its queen, but the world has lost the queen. The first three people in line to file past Elizabeth II’s coffin when lying in state begins Wednesday evening at Westminster Hall are from Ghana, Wales and Sri Lanka. As they view the flowers piling up in Green Park, tourists from Egypt and Northern Ireland are discussing royal nicknames (remember when Camilla was dubbed “the Rottweiler”?). Some 4 billion people are expected to watch the funeral Monday.

How did the queen stir such affection across the globe? The secret was partly in her silence. By never betraying her opinions, she allowed people to project onto her whatever they wished her to be. This also enabled people to feel a personal connection to someone they had never met.

Palace procession: The queen’s four children, several of her grandchildren and some members of staff followed her coffin as it processed through central London on Wednesday. Crowds lined the streets but maintained respectful silence; Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest airports, even disrupted some flights to minimize noise. Yes, Princes William and Harry walked side by side. The spectacle radiated duty and service.

Thanks, Mum: Princess Anne is not given to public emotion. She is a no-nonsense former Olympian who routinely carried out more official duties than the rest of the royals. She has been front and center lately, riding in the procession of her mother’s coffin across Scotland and then accompanying it back to England.

Royal social media accounts on Tuesday shared a poignant statement from Anne along with a photo of her and the queen — taken by Annie Leibovitz to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday — that’s striking for its mix of opulence and normalcy: A mother and daughter, casually together, in a gilded palace.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.



"Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."



- The Princess Royal — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Beast vs. bus: Foreign leaders invited to the queen’s funeral have been asked to avoid complicating the logistical and security migraine that is arranging the service and accommodating hundreds of dignitaries amid ginormous crowds. Some requests: fly commercial, arrive the day before, keep entourages small. Oh, and share buses to Westminster Abbey. But security concerns are likely to allow President Biden to bring his armored vehicle, known as “the Beast.”

Symbolism explained: A guide to the Royal Standard (hint: looks like a flag), crown and other regalia you’re seeing.

“ ‘The British really don’t get free speech in the way that Americans do,’ ” a civil rights attorney told The Post about arrests of anti-monarchists. Takeaways from reporter Annabelle Timsit’s story: Although #NotMyKing has trended on social media, only a few incidents are known to have led to detentions. A few laws could be at issue, including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act of 2022 (which has been criticized for its restrictions on protests) and the Treason Felony Act of 1848. “Detaining people for shouting republican slogans, even if they do so in a deliberately coarse and provocative way, is utterly un-British,” said one member of the House of Lords.

How rich was the queen, and who inherits what? Reporter Adam Taylor runs through these and other FAQs on the Windsors’ wealth. Note: The queen’s will is likely to be sealed for several decades. So a lot of specifics just won’t be known for a while. Among the things we do know: Under a 1993 agreement, “neither Charles nor his siblings will have to pay inheritance tax on whatever assets are passed down from their mother,” Taylor writes.

Britain's King Charles III appeared to be frustrated by a leaking pen during a visit to Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle on Sept. 13. (Video: Reuters)

Department of ink-credible mishaps: This watches like a “Saturday Night Live” skit, but it’s a video of what might have been a minor mishap — the new king’s frustration with a leaky pen — until it went viral. For context: This was Charles’s second incident in a week with writing instruments, and he apparently signed the wrong date on one document. Social media split over whether we’re seeing a coddled man’s tantrum or a grieving son with heavy new burdens. Less eye-catching but worth your notice: how Camilla kept calm and cool. That’s her role in their relationship.

A new approach to Defender of the Faith? “While public assertions of faith are second nature — if not required — for U.S. leaders, they are unusual in Britain, a highly secular nation,” write Kevin Sullivan and Michelle Boorstein. Whereas Elizabeth II was explicit about her Christian faith, the new king is expected to bring a broader vision of religion and spirituality to his roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The queen embodied white supremacy and inequality for many Black Americans, especially those hailing from countries that had been ruled by the British monarchy, write Emmanuel Felton and Meena Venkataramanan. This sparked nuanced emotions amid a global outpouring of grief. “Even those who admired Elizabeth understood the impulse of the Black women who took to social media to express their disdain for the ruler of a monarchy that had oppressed millions, a stance that earned many of them scorn.”

The official account of Prince William and his wife, Catherine (@princeandprincessofwales), shared this from Wednesday’s procession.

