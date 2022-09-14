Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The last time U.S. freight-rail workers walked off the job, 30 years ago, the ensuing economic pandemonium was swift and severe. Forty railroads suspended operations; nearly all freight-rail traffic ground to a halt; and, with the exception of Amtrak’s northeast corridor, most passenger rail service, which moves along freight lines, was canceled. Congress, stirred to action, took scarcely a day to impose a settlement — a legislative power it enjoys under federal law.

Now imagine such a disaster today, in a time of already-mangled supply chains and high inflation.

As the country on Wednesday faced a disruptive work stoppage by 125,000 freight-rail employees, the Biden administration raced against a Friday deadline to craft a deal. The crisis is one of the most spectacular manifestations yet of how drastic shifts in economic reality — the tight labor market, supply-chain woes and resulting inflation — have adjusted power dynamics between management and labor, with big potential effects for society at large.

As Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with union and management representatives on Wednesday to avert a strike, the stakes were difficult to overstate — not least a $2 billion daily hit to the economy and shortages that could boost inflation and hasten a recession.

Given chronic partisan dysfunction on Capitol Hill, leaving Congress to resolve the matter was an iffy bet. Americans, already weary of pandemic-era shortages of baby formula and countless other products, would be rightly furious at further supply-chain chaos, which could wreak havoc with the delivery of consumer goods, agricultural products and even supplies of chlorine required to treat drinking water. Fears of shortages sent futures prices soaring for an array of commodities, including grain, as well as natural gas. It became clear that a freight-rail strike would strand some transit commuters, including, in the Washington area, 7,000 VRE passengers and thousands more who ride MARC. Both use lines owned and maintained by freight rail firms. Amtrak canceled long-haul trips.

The two big unions threatening to strike had long-standing grievances. Even before the pandemic, freight-rail companies slashed work forces in a successful effort to maximize efficiencies and boost profits. Their stock prices soared but employees suffered. Union representatives cited an onerous disciplinary regime that imposes penalties on railway employees who call in sick or attend doctors’ appointments. In an extremely tight labor market, it is little surprise that workers demanded improved conditions and labor rules.

An emergency board President Biden established in July by to avert a strike proposed pay increases totaling 24 percent for freight-rail workers over five years ending in 2024. The unions complained that even such substantial raises were not enough to compensate them for their workplace conditions. Continuing supply-chain problems and inflation gave them even more leverage; with weeks to go before midterm elections, the Biden administration hardly needed more incentive to avoid a potentially crippling labor action.

At the time this editorial was written, there was no deal in sight. But regardless of how the standoff ends, and as long as the labor market remains tight, consumers should brace for further disruptions in an economy that is very different from the one Americans had been used to.

