In July, when President Biden visited Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, the White House said the president raised human rights violations and the murder of our colleague, Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Biden claimed he “received commitments with respect to reforms and institutional safeguards in place to guard against any such conduct in the future.” Now it is clear these “commitments” were a fiction.
Since Mr. Biden left, Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court, which handles cases involving counterterrorism and cybercrime, and which is notorious for using vague laws to punish dissent, has handed down a series of draconian prison sentences against the regime’s critics.
According to human rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, which Mr. Khashoggi helped found, Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani was sentenced last month to 45 years in jail, to be followed by a travel ban of the same duration. Court documents obtained by DAWN show that the 49-year-old mother of five was accused of using Twitter to criticize the king and crown prince and of following and retweeting others who did so. Ms. al-Qahtani was not widely known, and her Twitter account had only about 500 followers, yet her tweets were supposedly threats to the “security and stability of society and the state” that were responsible for “shaking the social fabric,” the court documents say. Moreover, she was found to possess a 2013 book by a now-imprisoned Saudi scholar, Salman al-Odah, titled, “Me … and Her Sisters: A Journey Into the Secrets of the Self,” which encourages introspection and getting beyond one’s ego. Can it be that MBS, the despot-monarch, is so threatened by a self-help book that Ms. al-Qahtani must serve the rest of her life in prison? Some might call MBS a strongman, but his actions against innocent women reflect pathetic weakness.
Ms. al-Qahtani’s sentence, increased from an initial penalty of 13 years, came as the court sentenced women’s rights activist Salma al-Shehab to a staggering 34 years for posts to her Twitter account. And there are still more. The human rights group ALQST reports that two men, Abdulilah al-Huwaiti and Abdullah Dukhail al-Huwaiti, were both sentenced in August to 50 years in prison by the Specialized Criminal Court. They had been supporting their family’s refusal to be forcibly evicted from their homes to make way for the crown prince’s fantasy city in the desert, known as Neom. And the group disclosed that a writer, translator and computer programmer, Osama Khaled, detained since 2020, was sentenced to a jail term of 32 years — increased on appeal from an initial five-year sentence — following “allegations relating to the right of free speech.”
The crown prince holds himself out as a modernizer, enabling women’s rights. But behind the curtain, he destroys individuals over the slightest trifle. These cases show Mr. Biden was duped in Jiddah. He must not remain silent. He should openly denounce such barbaric thuggery.
