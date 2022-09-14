Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ruth Marcus’s arguments in her Sept. 12 op-ed about what “What Chief Justice Roberts misses” disarm her claim. In paraphrasing Justice Elena Kagan, Ms. Marcus asserted three criteria for the legitimacy of a Supreme Court decision: “respecting precedent, applying judicial methodologies consistently and irrespective of outcome, and not lunging to make decisions more far-reaching than the pending case requires.” These three criteria demonstrate not why Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was wrong but why Roe v. Wade was wrong.

Aware of the need to make this point unequivocal, the Dobbs decision goes to extraordinary lengths to demonstrate why Roe failed these criteria in 1973. If history is to judge the legitimacy of the court based on abortion decisions, it will judge that the court made the right call in 2022, even if it failed in 1973.

Patrick Rhoads, Alexandria

In “What Chief Justice Roberts misses,” Ruth Marcus correctly noted that “the inflamed public reaction” to the Supreme Court is because of recent changes in the law and the court’s membership. Changes in the court’s composition, controversial nominees to the court and divisive decisions are not unusual. But what makes the current circumstances different is how the court’s composition changed.

First, there was the hypocrisy of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the Republican Party in refusing to allow even a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nominee to the court during his last year in office, ostensibly because the 2016 election would provide an opportunity for citizens to consider the presidential candidates’ potential court nominees. Four years later, in a stunning volte-face, there was no such concern for the electorate when Senate Republicans pushed through the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, days before the 2020 election.

Second, the three newest members of the court misled Congress, under oath and in private, by stating that they would respect well-established court precedent. Add to this unsavory mix recent revelations of blatantly partisan efforts of a sitting justice’s spouse to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and is it any wonder that public support for the court itself — apart from its decisions — has significantly diminished?

The chief justice undoubtedly understands that, even if he will not say so publicly. I wish him well in his defense of the tainted court, for the foundation of our government depends on a judicial branch that is both independent and worthy of the public’s respect.

Christine N. Kohl, Kensington

As the Supreme Court continues on its downward slide in public opinion, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has joined other justices in reminding us that the court is nonpartisan. Ruth Marcus wrote that “Roberts’s defense of the institution falls short.” Ms. Marcus was absolutely right.

Chief Justice Roberts cannot defend the patent agenda of “The Five”: A states’-rights philosophy is ascendant; personal rights are descendant; and the deconstructing of federal regulatory agencies — agencies that, at the direction of Congress, are responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of the people — is in process. Moreover, any notion of the “rule of law,” the keystone of a free and democratic society, is lost in translation and demeaned by a doubting public. Other than that ...

Michael Katz, Washington

I read with great fascination the Sept. 11 Politics & The Nation article “Roberts defends court’s legitimacy after tumultuous term,” about Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. imploring the American public to respect the legitimacy of decisions made by the Supreme Court. It’s quite difficult to swallow since the existing court does not even respect the legitimacy of precedent established by that very body.

Todd Bolton, Smithsburg, Md.

