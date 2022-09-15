Matthew Dallek well captured the problems of our “default” aim for presidents to serve two terms in his Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “The unsung virtues of the one-term presidency.” To regain or elevate the standing of one-term presidents, as he wished, there are two things we can do. First would be confronting the two hearts of the problem: Holding elections every four years is too advantageous a schedule to the incumbent, and terms that are equal in length but unequal in contribution serve only calendrical convenience and not good governance.