The Biden administration appears to have averted the economic and political disaster of a railroad strike that could have crippled the movement of goods and supplies around the country. With Labor Secretary Marty Walsh conducting intense negotiations with railroad companies and labor unions, and President Biden weighing in by phone to push for a resolution, a tentative agreement to keep freight and passenger rail moving has been reached.

That’s the big-picture story: a crisis avoided. But an equally important story is getting less notice. Biden called the deal “a win for tens of thousands of rail workers and their dignity,” but whether he can make lasting change is another question. Should American workers actually expect more dignity on the job and fairer treatment going forward?

This conflict was not about pay; the unions threatening to strike had already negotiated a pay increase, and their wages are quite good. Instead, they wanted more flexibility in their demanding schedules; among other things, they could be punished for taking a day off for a medical emergency.

Biden campaigned on a promise to be the most pro-labor president in history, and he has certainly expressed plenty of sympathy for workers seeking to organize and demand better pay and conditions. This part of The Post’s report on the railroad negotiations stood out:

As he pressed for a deal, Biden became personally animated about the lack of leave, and he brought up repeatedly that he did not understand why workers could not be granted more flexible schedules.

The railroad companies have been making enormous profits of late, and the pandemic has been excellent for them. According to their annual reports, in 2021, BNSF Railway had operating income (profits before taxes and interest expenses) of $8.8 billion. Union Pacific’s operating income was $9.3 billion, and CSX’s income was $5.6 billion.

Like many industries, the railroads have become increasingly sophisticated in how they cut costs through logistical efficiency. According to the unions, that has meant treating workers like one more piece of equipment that can be manipulated with little concern for their lives, their families, and their psychological well-being.

While the full details haven’t been released, the concessions the unions achieved seem rather modest. It’s hard to believe the railroads’ profits will be affected much by letting conductors and engineers go to the doctor when they need to.

One wonders how it would have played out if this potential strike had occurred when Donald Trump or any other Republican was president. We can’t say for sure — but we do know that destroying collective bargaining has long been a core GOP goal.

At least at the federal level, that project will remain on hold as long as there’s a Democrat in the White House (though the Supreme Court will continue to wage war on labor rights). In the meantime, look at what’s unfolding on the ground.

Though only a small portion of American workers are represented by a union, there has been a wave of organizing in the last couple of years, including at high-profile companies like Starbucks and Amazon. According to a recent Gallup survey, 71 percent of Americans approve of labor unions, the highest figure since the 1960s.

Critically, the debate is only partly about wages. It’s also about people demanding that their employers treat them with respect.

But it’s an uphill battle. Not only have Republicans and their corporate allies made tremendous progress in undermining the ability of unions to organize, but one of their greatest successes has been convincing us all that we don’t deserve to be treated well. We shouldn’t take vacations, we shouldn’t demand the benefits workers in our peer countries get, and we should generally be thankful to have a job at all and act like our employers are doing us a favor by benefiting from our labor.

Think of all the trend stories you’ve seen about the supposed epidemic of “quiet quitting,” which has nothing to do with quitting at all, but is actually just people deciding to do what’s required of them in their jobs but not much more. This has been framed as an insidious wave of slacking, as though you have a moral obligation to answer work emails on weekends or stay late in the office rather than spend time with your family.

Biden can’t change that in one fell swoop; no labor deal he negotiates will have the effect of Ronald Reagan firing the air-traffic controllers, a message to corporate America that they should join a war on unions (which they enthusiastically did). The major legislative goals Biden set out have not been achieved, including an increase in the minimum wage and passage of a long-sought bill to protect and facilitate labor organizing.

But at least Biden is using his bully pulpit. Whenever he talks about these issues, he makes sure to mention the dignity everyone deserves on the job. We’re just still a long way from guaranteeing it.

