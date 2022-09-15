If we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is that the globalization of illness is a fact. Therefore, a third editorial should focus on the need for the globalization of efforts to maintain public health. Many believe that this critical necessity should include a significant expansion and revitalization of the World Health Organization with hubs worldwide, on all inhabited continents, coordinating with our own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and similar organizations and employing the most effective analysis and prevention that science and hard work can provide.