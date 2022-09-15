I commend two recent editorials on the coronavirus pandemic and what should be done going forward, “The coming storm” [Aug. 28] and “Beyond the virus” [Sept. 11].
I recently read in the Stanford alumni magazine that the annual budget for the World Health Organization is less than the annual budget for Stanford Hospital. This is indefensible. The security and health of our nation’s population depend on the health of the world’s population. And all families and communities on Earth deserve to benefit from the outstanding current advances achieved by the health sciences and health industries.
Chuck Kleymeyer, Arlington