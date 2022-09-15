The Sept. 11 editorial “ ‘Residents are scared’ ” rightly pointed out the D.C. Council’s culpability in worsening the crime problem in the District. Members pushed through legislation in 2018 to decriminalize Metro fare evasion despite warnings it already was losing $25 million in revenue annually to fare evasion and the move would make things worse. Only Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and then-member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) resisted the unfair charges that enforcement of the law was racially biased.
The Gallery Place-Chinatown station below where I live led the system in fare evasion as of 2018, and it has created a sense of lawlessness in our community. The council should work with new General Manager Randy Clarke in reinstituting criminal penalties for fare evasion while installing new technologies to make jumping the gates much more difficult.
Howard Marks, Washington