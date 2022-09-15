The Sept. 11 editorial “ ‘Residents are scared’ ” rightly pointed out the D.C. Council’s culpability in worsening the crime problem in the District. Members pushed through legislation in 2018 to decriminalize Metro fare evasion despite warnings it already was losing $25 million in revenue annually to fare evasion and the move would make things worse. Only Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and then-member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) resisted the unfair charges that enforcement of the law was racially biased.