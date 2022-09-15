At a time when Americans are moving away from religion, the confusion between “God” and “religion” could use some clarification. Religions are a mere few thousand years old. “God,” the energy behind our wondrous universe, is more than 13 billion years old. (And there could be more universes besides ours, too.)

“Religions” and their “faithful” seem to mix themselves with “God” so as to whip up fear of death (even as some preach the survival of the soul), justify prejudices, foster hate — all that so as to accumulate power and riches over other human beings. If you claim to represent “God,” you are confident that no one can argue with you, as Mr. Milbank so clearly pointed out. You silence everyone.