Opinion The difference between God and religion

September 15, 2022 at 4:35 p.m. EDT
Former president Donald Trump and Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano at a Sept. 3 rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

I appreciated Dana Milbank’s excellent Sept. 11 Sunday Opinion column, “And on the eighth day, God said: Let Mastriano win.”

I just wish someone would point out that when the likes of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano invoke “God,” they are invoking their “religion.”

At a time when Americans are moving away from religion, the confusion between “God” and “religion” could use some clarification. Religions are a mere few thousand years old. “God,” the energy behind our wondrous universe, is more than 13 billion years old. (And there could be more universes besides ours, too.)

“Religions” and their “faithful” seem to mix themselves with “God” so as to whip up fear of death (even as some preach the survival of the soul), justify prejudices, foster hate — all that so as to accumulate power and riches over other human beings. If you claim to represent “God,” you are confident that no one can argue with you, as Mr. Milbank so clearly pointed out. You silence everyone.

Until humans separate “God” from “religion,” no matter how gloriously inspiring some of the tenets of those religions can be, they will be hostage to their worst instincts and easily manipulated.

Camille Grosdidier, Washington

