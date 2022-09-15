I appreciated Dana Milbank’s excellent Sept. 11 Sunday Opinion column, “And on the eighth day, God said: Let Mastriano win.”
“Religions” and their “faithful” seem to mix themselves with “God” so as to whip up fear of death (even as some preach the survival of the soul), justify prejudices, foster hate — all that so as to accumulate power and riches over other human beings. If you claim to represent “God,” you are confident that no one can argue with you, as Mr. Milbank so clearly pointed out. You silence everyone.
Until humans separate “God” from “religion,” no matter how gloriously inspiring some of the tenets of those religions can be, they will be hostage to their worst instincts and easily manipulated.
Camille Grosdidier, Washington