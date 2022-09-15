In her Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “Tackling cancer while battling the insurance system,” Annabelle Gurwitch described a drug-pricing scam. Why isn’t the secretary of health and human services testifying in Congress about these shady and confusing practices?
Third-party payment systems create opportunities for lawyers and businesspeople to create scams such as the ones Ms. Gurwitch described. And the individuals most at risk from the scams are the ones dealing with large risks to their health.
Frank Nicolai, Fort Washington