Opinion HHS should investigate drug middlemen

September 15, 2022 at 4:36 p.m. EDT
In her Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “Tackling cancer while battling the insurance system,” Annabelle Gurwitch described a drug-pricing scam. Why isn’t the secretary of health and human services testifying in Congress about these shady and confusing practices?

Given these practices, how will the administration be able to succeed in achieving President Biden’s promise to lower the cost of drugs? Pharmacy benefit managers, co-pay accumulators and their maximizer programs have created a totally confusing system with no transparency. HHS is not doing the job citizens need.

Third-party payment systems create opportunities for lawyers and businesspeople to create scams such as the ones Ms. Gurwitch described. And the individuals most at risk from the scams are the ones dealing with large risks to their health.

Frank Nicolai, Fort Washington

