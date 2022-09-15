Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is in a dead heat against Republican Adam Laxalt. But thanks to Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and his proposed nationwide 15-week abortion ban, her path to reelection just got a bit easier. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Nevada is certainly a pro-choice state. Cortez Masto in a brief phone interview emphasized that in 1990, about two-thirds of Nevadans voted to codify Roe in state law. “If you were to poll today,” she says, “you’d still see two-thirds. They don’t want Roe repealed.” Last year, 69 percent of Nevada voters identify as pro-choice, an OH Predictive Insights poll found.

Cortez Masto’s opponent, by contrast, has been a strong proponent of forced birth. Laxalt celebrated the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision as a “historic victory.” He also has said he would support a state referendum for a 13-week ban on abortion, more restrictive than even Graham’s proposal (although Graham’s bill would allow states to impose even stricter limits).

Cortez Masto is quick to point out that when the Dobbs ruling came down, “Republicans said, ‘Let’s send it back to the states.’ ” Nevada has made such a decision, yet Republicans are scheming to supersede it with a national ban. “They don’t support states’ rights,” she says. She adds that there is “no doubt in my mind” that Laxalt would be another Republican to vote for a nationwide ban. “This is the tragedy. They don’t respect women,” she said.

Though Laxalt previously said he wouldn’t support a national ban, when asked about Graham’s proposal, Laxalt passed up the chance to object to it. Instead, all his spokesman would say is “This proposal has no chance to pass Congress and receive President Biden’s signature. The law in Nevada was settled by voters decades ago and isn’t going to change.” But of course, if Republicans had their way, a new ban would supersede Nevada law.

Moreover, Laxalt’s credibility problems aren’t confined to abortion. Biden won Nevada by more than 33,000 votes (2.39 percent) in 2020, but that did not stop Laxalt from peddling the “big lie” that the election was stolen and doing his best to reverse the will of voters. Local media even recognized him as “the face of Trump’s baseless election fraud lawsuits.”

The Nevada Independent recently reported, “In a press conference two days after Election Day in 2020, Laxalt and other Trump allies alleged that ‘illegal votes’ had been cast, including from voters who were deceased. However, it was ultimately a Republican man and vocal critic of the state’s election laws, Donald Kirk Hartle, who was charged with voting with his deceased wife’s ballot.” Laxalt didn’t stop there. The Nevada Independent reported, “Laxalt spearheaded a lawsuit in state court alleging that Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office failed to keep non-citizens off Nevada voter rolls.” The suit was dismissed, and no evidence of fraud was uncovered.

Still, Laxalt continued to cast doubt on the election. As late as last September, he “urged a rural county election official to pursue an audit of the 2020 presidential election results, according to an email from that election official sent at the time,” the Nevada Independent reported. Cortez Masto points out that shortly after he announced his candidacy, he was saying he would challenge the results if he lost. In March, the New York Times reported, he was “already laying detailed groundwork to fight election fraud in his race — long before a single vote has been cast or counted.”

It’s no wonder Laxalt has been ducking a debate. Cortez Masto tells me, “I think it’s important for Nevada voters to hear from us.” She has offered three debates; Laxalt has been mum. The race might depend on Cortez Masto’s success in revealing that Laxalt is just another MAGA extremist favoring forced-birth laws. That might explain why she is running ads on abortion — both in English and in Spanish.

