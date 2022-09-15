Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pennsylvania is the proverbial swing state. It went for Republican Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton in 2016, and for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. The state’s seats in the U.S. Senate have been split between the two parties since 2007, and the House delegation is evenly split as well.

In November, when Pennsylvanians will vote for their next governor and for the person to replace outgoing Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R), the state will once again serve as a barometer of which party has become unpalatable for middle-of-the-road voters. And so far, it seems Republicans have turned off a substantial share of the electorate.

A CBS News Battleground tracking poll shows Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading MAGA Republican Mehmet Oz by five points among likely voters in the race to replace Toomey. A poll from Monmouth University shows Fetterman up by 10 points. In the gubernatorial contest, Democrat Josh Shapiro leads Jan. 6 participant and 2020 election denier Doug Mastriano by 11 points in the CBS poll.

It is not hard to figure out why Oz is doing so badly in a state where Biden’s approval rating is underwater. For starters, even Oz’s voters don’t like him that much. The CBS poll reports that only 15 percent are voting for him, as opposed to against Fetterman (54 percent). Fetterman’s numbers, by contrast, show 56 percent are voting for him because they like him.

In addition, Fetterman’s message that Oz is a phony and an outsider from New Jersey have stuck. Only 29 percent believe Oz says what he means, and only one-third think he’s been in the state long enough to run for Senate. Meanwhile, Oz’s attack on Fetterman’s health after he had a stroke in May has flopped. Fifty-nine percent of voters don’t buy it, including 40 percent of Republicans.

Most important, voters understand Oz is a forced-birth extremist (70 percent who say abortion is important side with Fetterman) and an election denier (by a 52 percent to 19 percent margin, voters want elected officials who know Biden won in 2020).

The descent of the GOP into unelectable extremism is nowhere more vivid than in the gubernatorial race. As the Philadelphia Inquirer editorial board writes, “Mastriano’s relentless efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 presidential election, spread Donald Trump’s election lies, and suppress votes in future elections amounts to a 10-alarm fire for anyone who believes in a functioning democracy.” Mastriano’s ties to White Christian nationalist groups and his attempt to play down his extreme abortion views also make him an easy target in a pro-choice and increasingly diverse state (the White population has fallen 4.7 percentage points in the last decade to 74.8 percent).

While Mastriano has tried to avoid talking about abortion, his rigid views and declaration that abortion would be a crime in the state if he is elected are well-known. That’s a problem for a large majority of voters in the state. The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports: “According to a Franklin & Marshall College poll, support for abortion among registered Pennsylvania voters reached an all-time high in the weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health [Organization] that overturned a federal constitutional right to an abortion.”

Even 42 percent of Republicans wish they had nominated someone other than Mastriano, the CBS poll found. His candidacy is a powerful example of how the most extreme portion of the electorate in a low-turnout primary election can saddle a party with an embarrassing nominee.

The mainstream media’s fixation with our supposedly “polarized” politics obscures what has been going on. While Democrats have remained relatively stable in their center-left outlook, the darlings of the MAGA movement endorsed by their cult leader are so extreme that, in the case of Mastriano, he is losing 20 percent of Republicans.

If Republicans lose the races for governor and the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, they will have every reason to blame their own primary voters and Trump. The triumph of the GOP’s MAGA wing over so-called mainstream or establishment Republicans may have been good for Trump and his cohorts. But the midterms might prove that a party dominated by delusional conspiratorialists and reactionary right-wingers is less than ideal when it comes to winning over swing voters.

