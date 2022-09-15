Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. LONDON — Can Charles be the king of hearts? That’s the question posed by The Post’s Anthony Faiola, William Booth and Amanda Ferguson. “Almost no one sees the death of the queen as the end of days for the British monarchy,” they write. “But British republicans — a minority who want to abolish the monarchy — nevertheless sense an opportunity with Charles in charge.”

The new king is on a charm offensive — dubbed “Operation Spring Tide” — across the four countries of the United Kingdom. Charles has generally been praised for interacting with the public, made up mostly of well-wishers. But he has also been tagged for less princely behavior. My view? These publicized appearances by Charles in proceedings marking the end of his mother’s reign are strengthening the idea that his kingship is the natural next step. We won’t see him try to make waves in the short term. Whether he does so unintentionally is a different story.

Queue crazy: The line to pay respects to the late queen is growing — no surprise. Lengths on Thursday afternoon reached nearly 4.5 miles, up from two to three miles Wednesday night, the Telegraph reports. My colleague Karla Adam tweeted about her experience waiting overnight. “This is not a queue; this is a magical moment we’re all sharing together,” one man told her, to applause from others nearby. “The Queue is a triumph of Britishness,” proclaimed one viral Twitter thread.

We understand a British willingness to, say, wait out rain. But we have questions about what queueing means to people at this moment. We plan to join the shuffle and will report back. For now, you can track the line here. (And no, we’re not happy that members of Parliament can skip the queue and bring along four guests.)

Check out our gallery from the top of the queue and other London spots on Wednesday.

Not lovin’ it: The cancellations and other downstream effects of the British government declaring the day of the queen’s state funeral a holiday have sparked a backlash, Annabelle Timsit reports. Monday will be what’s known here as a bank holiday; typically, businesses are not required to close and employees do not automatically get the day off. But at this “unique national moment” — the government’s words — many businesses are shuttering. Including all 1,300 McDonald’s outlets across the U.K. (They’ll reopen after 5 p.m. Monday.) Employers are scrambling over last-minute changes, Timsit writes, as the government encouraged businesses “to respond sensitively” if workers seek time off. Some sports events were immediately postponed after the queen’s death; now the focus is on rescheduled surgeries and other medical appointments, hotel closures, fallout on funeral arrangements and more.

Diana evoked: Princes William and Harry walked side by side behind their grandmother’s coffin (“with stoic, stony faces,” notes London correspondent William Booth), evoking for many the brothers’ walk behind their mother’s coffin in 1997. But Wednesday’s events differed from the funeral of Princess Diana, Booth writes. Then, people worried about the young brothers’ grief. “Now, there is sorrow for their strained relationship.” Another difference: “The funeral for Diana was raw emotion. The crowds of British people revealed themselves sobbing, a few almost overcome, in a kind of tabloid fever dream. Wednesday’s mourning was far more restrained.”

Photos: The queen’s life through the years.

Read: Our obituary of the queen, who died last week at age 96, and her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

Fanning out: The new Prince and Princess of Wales viewed tributes in Norfolk, England, on Thursday. (To my eye, the pearl and diamond earrings Catherine wore look like the queen’s.) Princess Anne and her husband have gone to Scotland, where they viewed tributes in Glasgow. (Here’s more from The Post on Princess Anne, the lone daughter of Elizabeth and Philip, who was prominent in recent events escorting her mother’s coffin. According to one royal aide-turned-commentator, Anne has not been “overshadowed” by her brothers so much as she has been overlooked and “ignored by the media.”)

Don’t miss

Coverage from around The Post

1.

From the “other woman” to queen consort, there has been a sea change in public perceptions of Camilla, write Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan (both former London-based correspondents for The Post). They recount animosity over Camilla’s affair with Charles when he was married to Diana, Princess of Wales, and the years-long campaign to improve her image. “Many see her as the no-fuss royal, with neither a temper nor elitist airs, the steady calm at Charles’s side,” they write. Note this 2005 quote from Prince Harry: “Everyone has to understand that it’s very hard for her. … We are very grateful for her. She’s made our father very happy.” Royal-followers are watching to see whether Harry has harsh comments about Camilla in his forthcoming memoir. Big picture: Camilla is praised for her common sense and her practice of staying out of the limelight. She keeps the focus on Charles. She’s also the first queen of England who used to regularly do her own grocery shopping.

2.

The crown won’t skip to Prince William, even if some people want it to, writes London correspondent Karla Adam. It’s not just that Charles is off to a good start as king (even if he’s not as beloved as his mother or his eldest son). There are rules around these things — specifically, the 1701 Act of Settlement, which requires the monarch’s heir to be direct successor.

3.

“ ‘What are we doing with this British, distant, White monarch as our head of state?’ ” The death of the queen, “a unifying figure more beloved than her son, King Charles III, comes as several Commonwealth realms are reassessing their relationships with the crown,” write Amanda Coletta and Michael E. Miller. Quick context: The Commonwealth is an association of 56 nations. Many are independent republics, though others retain the British monarch as head of state. Some “former outposts of the empire” — think Jamaica — have “been engaged in a public reckoning over the legacies of colonialism, including calls for atonement, reparations and independence.”

4.

Hear ye, hear ye! Sympathy from the royal apiary! “Thank you for informing us, the royal beehive, about the loss of your queen,” writes Opinions humor columnist Alexandra Petri. “No one knows better than we bees do exactly what you are going through right now.”

5.

Not so fast with that “climate king” label, cautions reporter Shannon Osaka. Charles has spoken for years about climate change and issues such as organic farming, she writes. But there are shades of green: The new king is both “a classic environmentalist who loves nature, trees and wild animals, and a traditionalist who has battled against wind energy on his estate, flown around the world in a private jet and once critiqued the growth of population in the developing world.” In other words, these are nuanced issues. And this is a man “with extreme wealth and a significant carbon footprint speaking out against global warming; a political figurehead with very little real political clout.”

