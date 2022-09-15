Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Sept. 6 editorial “Students’ pandemic plummet”: As we bemoan the shortfall in math skills, as the decline in National Assessment of Educational Progress math scores made clear, no one’s talking about how this problem existed pre-pandemic. A third of American adults can’t do two-step math problems with whole numbers or handle common fractions or percentages, such as ¾ and 50 percent.

Unfortunately, this grew out of decades of a system that moved kids through material whether they’d mastered it or not. The pandemic made it worse, and the end of the pandemic won’t make it better.

The real issue: There are too few adults to help kids get back on track. Each child gets about 1/25 of the overworked teacher’s bandwidth.

The shortest distance between any two points is a straight line. And the adult most able to empower kids is the closest one: their own parent. Studies show that children whose parents spend a few minutes a day doing math together can achieve a three-month advantage over their peers during the school year.

The real power is having parents feel comfortable with their kids’ math homework. It doesn’t mean asking them to do more. It means equipping parents to make more of the time they already spend together.

Laura Overdeck, Short Hills, N.J.

The writer is founder and president of Bedtime Math.

