Sarah Churchwell’s Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “The ‘American Dream’? ‘America First’ eclipses it.,” should be read by all those who prefer democracy in the United States over more authoritarian systems that favor some well-defined elite.
The one observation I would add to the excellent essay is how well the views of American citizens who subscribe to these narrow elitist sentiments conform to those popular in another nation at a time when it attempted near-universal domination: “Deutschland, Deutschland, über alles” translated as “Germany, Germany, over all.” Hitler, sometimes noted with respect by former president Donald Trump, loved it.