The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion These American beliefs harken back to a different time

September 16, 2022 at 1:43 p.m. EDT
President Donald Trump salutes the crowd after speaking March 28, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post)

Sarah Churchwell’s Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “The ‘American Dream’? ‘America First’ eclipses it.,” should be read by all those who prefer democracy in the United States over more authoritarian systems that favor some well-defined elite.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

The one observation I would add to the excellent essay is how well the views of American citizens who subscribe to these narrow elitist sentiments conform to those popular in another nation at a time when it attempted near-universal domination: “Deutschland, Deutschland, über alles” translated as “Germany, Germany, over all.” Hitler, sometimes noted with respect by former president Donald Trump, loved it.

Stuart Jordan, Greenbelt

Loading...