Sarah Churchwell’s Sept. 11 Outlook essay, “ The ‘American Dream’? ‘America First’ eclipses it. ,” should be read by all those who prefer democracy in the United States over more authoritarian systems that favor some well-defined elite.

The one observation I would add to the excellent essay is how well the views of American citizens who subscribe to these narrow elitist sentiments conform to those popular in another nation at a time when it attempted near-universal domination: “Deutschland, Deutschland, über alles” translated as “Germany, Germany, over all.” Hitler, sometimes noted with respect by former president Donald Trump, loved it.