The death of Queen Elizabeth II

Seeped in tradition: The ceremonial processions for Queen Elizabeth II pack more than 1,000 years of monarchical tradition and pageantry into a few symbolic miles. Each object and location reflects some aspect of the royal family’s place in British life, whether military, administrative or religious.

The ‘queue’: Forming a queue is what the British do. Americans like to call it a “line,” but that word doesn’t quite encompass the almost holy rule-bound nature the British have developed of waiting patiently behind someone to achieve a goal. Queen Elizabeth II’s death brought a queue for the ages.

The monarchy: Leaders across the Commonwealth, an association of 56 nations, most of them already republics, expressed sadness over the queen’s death. But many of those countries, former outposts of the empire, have also been engaged in a public reckoning over the legacies of colonialism, including calls for atonement, reparations and independence.

Commemorating the queen: Marking of the end of the longest reign by a British monarch opens up new opportunities for retailers and buyers, experts say. And for those who have collected rare items over the years, her death marks the start of those items’ expected rise in value.

We’re following changes in the British monarchy post-Elizabeth. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for the latest updates.