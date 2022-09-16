The Sept. 13 news article “Democrats amplify far right in 9 states” reported on the corrupt practices of political parties. The article should have added the names of the Democratic organizations, the amounts of money each contributed to elevating weak Republican candidates, and the name of each organization’s leader so they could be held accountable for bad judgment. The candidates’ voting records speak for themselves, but to suggest they were seen by the Democratic Party as a whole, and perforce by all Democratic registered voters, as “weak” is a disservice to readers.
Expending resources to knowingly promote a weak candidate of another party is morally reprehensible. One must presume that donors want their hard-earned donations used in an ethical and judicious manner and would not have made donations had the stated policy been identified.
Corruption thrives and democracy is weakened when individuals are not held responsible for their actions.
J.P. Villedrouin, Reston
Richard Gephardt was quoted in the Sept. 13 news article “Democrats amplify far right in 9 states” as saying the Democrats are “playing with fire” in supporting extremist Republicans with campaign funds. One dangerous possibility is that some of these Republican candidates might win elections, but there’s another, perhaps greater danger.
If the Democratic Party manages to eliminate most moderate and establishment Republicans, either most Republican elected officials will be MAGA Republicans or our country will have a virtually one-party system, with the Democrats winning most elections. Neither option is democracy.
The Democrats should encourage a rational Republican Party with members who believe in democracy, so that the elections will be about ideas and values rather than fear.
Lisa Kosow, Silver Spring