The Sept. 13 news article “Democrats amplify far right in 9 states” reported on the corrupt practices of political parties. The article should have added the names of the Democratic organizations, the amounts of money each contributed to elevating weak Republican candidates, and the name of each organization’s leader so they could be held accountable for bad judgment. The candidates’ voting records speak for themselves, but to suggest they were seen by the Democratic Party as a whole, and perforce by all Democratic registered voters, as “weak” is a disservice to readers.