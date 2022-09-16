Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District’s Nov. 8 Election Day ballot calls to mind the old wedding rhyme: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” Whether those ballot choices collectively promise good fortune for the city is another matter. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Certainly, the principal contestants for mayor, D.C. Council chair, at-large council member, and the Ward 1 and Ward 6 council seats are solid links to the past.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is completing her second term. Phil Mendelson (D) is serving his third as council chair. Given the token opposition they face in the general election, Bowser and Mendelson are positioned to add more years of service to their D.C. government legacies. Let’s hope the next term won’t see a continuation of their infantile tug-of-war over who gets to have the last word on things D.C.-related. The two leaders need to act their ages and place the city’s interests above personal glory.

Two other veterans, Council members Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), are expected to win reelection — particularly Allen, who is running unopposed.

Unfortunately, if the four incumbents behave true to form in their next term, we can also expect continued division along moderate and liberal lines, with Nadeau and Allen marching in lockstep on the left. That’s an unpleasant scenario. Past city ideological struggles have directed more energy to theatrics and point-scoring, and less to substantive achievements. If ever the District needed thoughtful, levelheaded leaders, it’s now — especially as it faces a growing cohort of anti-D.C. home rule Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other ballot throwbacks? Three incumbent council members — Kenyan R. McDuffie (D), Elissa Silverman (I) and Anita Bonds (D) — are competing for two at-large Council seats up for grabs. These veteran lawmakers might be characterized, respectively, as liberal-lite, hard-left and squishy middle.

McDuffie, an outgoing Ward 5 Democratic Council member, was ruled ineligible to run for D.C. attorney general during the primaries. So he has switched his party affiliation to independent and is now making a bid to stay on the Council, even if it means bumping off a colleague. All three can claim legislative track records. Each has chaired a council committee. A review of their handling of government oversight responsibilities, however, presents decidedly mixed results. Silverman wins points for tenacity and persistence; McDuffie scores well for his composure and lawyerly approach. But Bonds earns a failing grade for stewardship.

They are known quantities, and not hard choices, at least not for me.

There is, however, “something new.” The at-large council race also has three other independent candidates, two of whom warrant a second glance. Karim Marshall and Graham McLaughlin bring not just new energy but genuine ideas and plans to the campaign. Each makes a good case for a place at the legislative table. But when, and at whose expense? So maybe hard choices after all.

“Something new” also comes in the Ward 3 and Ward 5 council races likely to be won by Matthew Frumin (D) and Zachary Parker (D). Do they, as the wedding rhyme suggests, represent hope and optimism? Will they bring a desire to get things done for the city, and not a taste for showboating? This city has seen too much of the latter and not enough of the former.

“Something borrowed”? That’s Initiative 82, which lets District voters decide whether to steadily raise the city’s tipped minimum wage of $5.35 per hour to match the standard minimum wage of $16.10 by 2027. Nothing new here.

A reasonable facsimile of the idea appeared on a D.C. ballot in 2018, and was endorsed by a majority of voters.

Only to be overturned by the Council months later.

The pro and con arguments are pretty much the same this time around. Proponents claim Initiative 82 would standardize pay, reduce wage theft by employers and make tipping the gratuity that it’s supposed to be, rather than a means to subsidize worker pay. The restaurant industry counters that adoption would be a financial game changer for owners who would have to raise menu prices and costs for businesses already brought low by the coronavirus pandemic.

Expect to hear a lot more about this in the run-up to Election Day.

I have an admittedly parochial question concerning Initiative 82, which I raised with both Adam Eidinger, an organizer with the pro-Initiative 82 D.C. Committee to Build a Better Restaurant Industry, and with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington. To wit: How many of the city’s tipped wage workers are residents of the District of Columbia?

Eidinger said the answer was not readily available, but he estimated that two-thirds of tipped-wage workers in the city “are from the suburbs.” The S-3 Group, which has been retained to work with the Restaurant Association on Initiative 82, wrote in an email “RAMW does not have data on how many of the city’s tipped workers are residents of D.C.”

D.C. voters may or may not wish to bear that nugget in mind.

As for “something blue,” which stands for “love, purity, and fidelity,” and D.C. politics? Fuhgeddaboudit!

