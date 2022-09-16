The D.C. Council’s judiciary and public safety committee must address public safety in our community. It has done shockingly little lawmaking in this legislative session.
The council now has only three months to accomplish what it had two years to do. Bills will be consolidated and revised without meaningful input from the people most affected. Our laws will reflect 11th-hour political power plays rather than careful drafting. Advocates will be forced to compromise their strongest beliefs and water down the transformative change residents deserve. As in every other year, the branches of local government will blame one another for violent crime.
Residents are scared, as a Sept. 11 editorial said. We need new policies. We also need to fundamentally change how policymaking happens in D.C.
Patrice Sulton, Washington
The writer is founder and executive director of DC Justice Lab and formerly served on the D.C. Police Reform Commission, the District Task Force on Jails and Justice, and the Criminal Code Reform Commission.