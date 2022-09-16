In 2021, the council received blueprints to modernize our criminal legal system and improve public safety. Residents spent millions of tax dollars and innumerable hours on these proposals. The reports detail how D.C. can invest in smarter safety solutions that are supported by decades of empirical evidence and consistent with voters’ priorities. To date, the council has not voted on a single one.

The council now has only three months to accomplish what it had two years to do. Bills will be consolidated and revised without meaningful input from the people most affected. Our laws will reflect 11th-hour political power plays rather than careful drafting. Advocates will be forced to compromise their strongest beliefs and water down the transformative change residents deserve. As in every other year, the branches of local government will blame one another for violent crime.