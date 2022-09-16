The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C. residents deserve a thoughtful approach to crime reduction

September 16, 2022 at 2:23 p.m. EDT
D.C. police guard the scene June 30, 2021, where a man was fatally shot the night before in the 1400 block of R Street NW. (Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff /The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council’s judiciary and public safety committee must address public safety in our community. It has done shockingly little lawmaking in this legislative session.

In 2021, the council received blueprints to modernize our criminal legal system and improve public safety. Residents spent millions of tax dollars and innumerable hours on these proposals. The reports detail how D.C. can invest in smarter safety solutions that are supported by decades of empirical evidence and consistent with voters’ priorities. To date, the council has not voted on a single one.

The council now has only three months to accomplish what it had two years to do. Bills will be consolidated and revised without meaningful input from the people most affected. Our laws will reflect 11th-hour political power plays rather than careful drafting. Advocates will be forced to compromise their strongest beliefs and water down the transformative change residents deserve. As in every other year, the branches of local government will blame one another for violent crime.

Residents are scared, as a Sept. 11 editorial said. We need new policies. We also need to fundamentally change how policymaking happens in D.C.

Patrice Sulton, Washington

The writer is founder and executive director of DC Justice Lab and formerly served on the D.C. Police Reform Commission, the District Task Force on Jails and Justice, and the Criminal Code Reform Commission.

