Any Republican with presidential ambitions knows that to be a true contender you absolutely must be a skilled and enthusiastic troll. Only by engineering compelling media stunts that provoke outrage and demonstrate your burning contempt for liberals can you win the affection of your party’s base. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But not just contempt for liberals; contempt for the places liberals live, whether enclaves or cities or entire states. And when liberals start replying in kind, the incentives for geographic division will only grow.

This could be one of the themes of our future politics -- an increasingly hostile battle, not just of ideology but of geography.

That may be the best way to understand why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. While the tactic echoes that of segregationist Southerners bused Black people north to stick it to Yankees in the 1960s, it resurfaced this spring when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to Democratic-run cities.

This brings joy to conservatives for a number of reasons, in part because it feels like a kind of thrilling incursion into enemy territory.

On conservative media they’ve been in nothing short of rapture over the story. Fox News viewers have been told that hypocritical libs are “freaking out” about new immigrants in their midst, even though residents quickly mobilized to welcome them, providing food, clothing and lodging. Or as DeSantis said, when liberal jurisdictions have to accommodate immigrants, “they all of a sudden go berserk.”

Which is an odd claim given that many liberal places in America are brimming with immigrants; that’s part of the reason Republicans find them so alien and disturbing. One-third of the residents of Los Angeles County are foreign-born, for instance; in New York City it’s 36 percent.

But as always, what matters isn’t just the lies conservatives are being told, but what message the lies are meant to send: in this case, Liberals hate immigrants as much as you do; they just won’t admit it.

Detect a contradiction here? Liberal hotspots are sometimes described by the right as post-apocalyptic hellholes of murder and mayhem, and at other times they’re painted as lily-white walled enclaves of wealth. But there’s no need for consistency. The point is just that liberal states and cities are morally contemptible and unworthy of equal status or consideration compared with the “true” America where Republicans live.

This is hardly new, even if it’s taking on new intensity. In the 2016 primaries, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) — who hails from the diverse and cosmopolitan city of Houston — attacked Donald Trump’s “New York values.” In one famous 2004 ad, Howard Dean was told to take his “left-wing freak show back to Vermont where it belongs.”

In coming days we may see more of a liberal tit-for-tat on cross-border hostility. California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently put up billboards in Texas telling women who now find abortions all but impossible to get in their state to contact California if they need one.

The key difference is that liberals aren’t reacting to Newsom’s ploy much at all, while conservatives are vibrating with glee over what DeSantis did. Which shows that at least for now, the appetite for geographic hostilities is not at all equal.

There’s another reason this is more important for conservatives: They are committed to the project of minority rule, fortifying the rules and systems that enable them to take and hold power even when the majority of Americans oppose them.

Most of those systems and rules are based on geography. The Senate gives the same representation to 600,000 Wyomingites as it does 40 million Californians. The electoral college allowed the last two GOP presidents to first take office while losing the popular vote. Brutal GOP gerrymanders make it nearly impossible for Republicans to lose some statehouses even when they’re routed at the polls.

Justifying minority rule means preserving the idea that some Americans are unworthy of equal representation by virtue of where they live. So the next time a Republican president loses the vote but takes the White House, Republicans will tell themselves and everyone else that it was a just outcome; after all, those people’s votes don’t really count.

DeSantis has shown his party the power of bundling the base’s hate-objects — over race, immigration, ideology, education — into one fat geographic target. The lesson other Republicans will take is that in 2024 and beyond, Us versus Them can be efficiently translated as Our Place versus Their Place, one virtuous and American, the other loathsome and alien. It’s one more thing that will make our next presidential election as ugly as any we’ve ever seen.

